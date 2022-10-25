BOLD Awards IV: the Oscars of the Digital Economy
Recognizing companies, projects, and individuals in the digital economy that are leading the way for positive impact.
New York, NY, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BOLD Awards IV is in full swing. With 30 categories from AI, Robotics to AR/VR and more, BOLD Awards IV is paving the way for the BOLDest edition ever. Considered the Oscars of the digital economy, the BOLD Awards is the only awards program to recognize innovators from more than 50 countries to date. Each entry is subject to a stringent three-part judging process by panels of leading industry experts and public voting by the tech-savvy global community.
This year welcomes partners from IBM, Tipalti, Venly and Earth Hour to actively help provide opportunities for the BOLDest digital initiatives. "Celebrating BOLD strides in the digital economy, the BOLD Awards provides a much-needed platform to foster more impact-driven innovations for our global digital economy,” noted Tim Dierckxsens, CEO & Co-founder, Venly, who was also a BOLD Awards winner from the 3rd edition and is now a partner for the Blockchain and NFTs category.
“Tipalti is proud to partner with the BOLD Awards again this year for the eGaming / eSports category,” commented Rob Israch, President, Tipalti. “I’m continuously amazed and inspired by the BOLDness, passion, and innovation, and look forward to seeing how this next edition raises the bar even higher.”
The Awards Categories include:
- Boldest Cybersecurity
- Boldest Robotics
- Boldest Space Frontier
- Boldest Crowdfunding Project
- Boldest Crypto
- Boldest Design
- Boldest eGaming / eSports
- Boldest Science
- Boldest AgriTech
- Boldest AR/VR
- Boldest Crowdsourcing
- Boldest DeFi
- Boldest EdTech
- Boldest FashionTech
- Boldest InsurTech
See more here: https://bold-awards.com/be-bold
Important dates for BOLD Awards IV are:
Entries Close: December 31, 2022 https://bold-awards.com/enter/
Public Voting: January 17 – 27, 2023
Nominees Announcement: February 2, 2023
Awards Ceremony at H-FARM, Italy: March 31, 2023 https://bold-awards.com/request-an-invitation-for-bold-iv/
Contact
BOLD Awards
Epi Ludvik / Mia Zamora
hello@bold-awards.com
https://bold-awards.com
