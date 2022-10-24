The Intelligent Community Forum Announces Ohio as the World’s First Intelligent State

The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has declared the State of Ohio to be the world’s first Intelligent State at the conclusion of months of research conducted by ICF and its Global Institute in Dublin, Ohio. The research project aims to develop a set of objective standards and an evaluation process enabling other states and provinces to qualify as Intelligent States or Provinces, based on programs and practices at the municipal, county and state level.