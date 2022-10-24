The Intelligent Community Forum Announces Ohio as the World’s First Intelligent State
The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has declared the State of Ohio to be the world’s first Intelligent State at the conclusion of months of research conducted by ICF and its Global Institute in Dublin, Ohio. The research project aims to develop a set of objective standards and an evaluation process enabling other states and provinces to qualify as Intelligent States or Provinces, based on programs and practices at the municipal, county and state level.
New York, NY, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has declared the State of Ohio to be the world’s first Intelligent State at the conclusion of months of research conducted by ICF and its Global Institute in Dublin, Ohio. The research project aims to develop a set of objective standards and an evaluation process enabling other states and provinces to qualify as Intelligent States or Provinces, based on programs and practices at the municipal, county and state level.
“The designation of Ohio as the world’s first Intelligent State begins a journey of discovery,” said ICF co-founder Robert Bell. “The work performed by the Dublin Institute and ICF provides a sound foundation which provides international standards and testing criteria that will enable any state or province to be evaluated as a potential Intelligent State or Province. We look forward to having these standards adopted by states and provinces around the world.”
Kirby Dearth, Economic Development Administrator for the City of Dublin, who led the research on the State’s designation also stated, “The ICF and its method by which to evaluate what makes a community ‘intelligent’ has provided Dublin a solid framework in which to move itself into the future. Using the same framework and summing up the many efforts of Ohio communities and the State of Ohio, we were successful in gaining the recognition our State deserves among some of the most advanced cities, regions, states and provinces around the globe.”
The designation will be celebrated during the Intelligent Community Awards Dinner held in the Ohio Statehouse as the culminating event of the 2022 ICF Global Summit in nearby Dublin. Taking place on October 26 and 27, the ICF Global Summit is a conference featuring panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, a tour of Dublin – an ICF Top7 Intelligent Community – and the announcement of the 2022 Intelligent Community of the Year.
Registrants include regional, national, and international economic developers, city managers, CIOs, and other stakeholders in the public and private sectors, including trade delegations from Taiwan and Vietnam, and attendees from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands. Those interested in economic development, smart city development, sustainability and urban planning are encouraged to attend.
State Senator Stephanie Kunze will recognize the State’s new designation on behalf of the Ohio Senate during the Summit. She stated, “I was pleased to hear of this designation for the State of Ohio, as a result of the collective efforts of our cities, regions and state. I appreciate ICF and Dublin taking the initiative to help us understand and define these accomplishments in such a comprehensive manner. This announcement is another reason why Ohio is great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“In Dublin, our vision is to be a global city of choice that is the most sustainable, connected and resilient,” says Dublin Mayor Jane Fox. “We have long partnered with the state and our neighboring cities and towns to provide fiber-optic broadband and first-in-class services to our residents. Being in such a forward-looking and collaborative state like Ohio – now recognized globally as an Intelligent State – has been the secret sauce to our success.”
Registration is open for the ICF Summit and a discounted rate is available for Ohio municipal representatives. To register with this discount, email Matthew Owen at mowen@intelligentcommunity.org.
For more information on the ICF Summit, including the full list of speakers and sessions, visit www.icfsummit.com
More about the Intelligent State Designation
ICF defines “intelligence” for cities and counties based on six Factors – success drivers that build strong, prosperous, forward-looking communities in this digital century. Through work with the Intelligent Community Institute in Dublin, Ohio, USA, ICF expanded it definition to include the next highest political unit: the state or province. The goal is to bring the benefits of the Intelligent Community to many more people, including an innovative economy, a strong, inclusive society and an affirming culture open to the world. For ICF, an Intelligent State or Province has the following key elements:
· Programs that target the ICF success Factors. Programs and projects should target the success Factors that, in the experience of nearly 200 communities studied by ICF, create sustainable prosperity, an inclusive society and affirming culture. They may be state- or province-wide in scope, or target specific regions based on need or opportunity.
· Partnership with local and county government. Programs and projects should engage local, county or regional government as true partners in development, planning and execution. This leverages local strengths and needs, and targets obstacles to their fulfillment. Focused through the lens of local or county government, such partnerships also ensure that maximum benefit reaches their people, businesses and institutions.
· Participation of Intelligent Communities. Cities, counties and regions with a record of accomplishment as Intelligent Communities represent a high-value asset for states and provinces. They have experience at implementing programs targeting the success Factors and confidence in the ICF strategies they have adapted to their community’s needs and strengths. They function as models, as natural leaders and advisors to the many other parties that are needed to create a successful program or project.
About the Intelligent Community Forum
The Intelligent Community Forum (www.intelligentcommunity.org), headquartered in New York, is a global network of 185 cities, metro regions and counties with a think tank at its heart and a mission to make everyone’s “hometown” at great place. ICF studies and promotes the best practices of the world's Intelligent Communities as they adapt to the new demands and seize the opportunities presented by broadband and digital technology. To help cities and regions build prosperous economies, solve social problems and enrich local cultures, the Intelligent Community Forum conducts research, hosts events around the globe, publishes books, and produces its high-profile annual international awards program. The Forum sponsors research Institutes in North America dedicated to the study of the movement, and national organizations in Canada and Taiwan, both home to many Intelligent Communities. In 2012 ICF was invited to participate at the Nobel Peace Prize conference in Oslo and in 2014, its model and work was recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which, according to the American government, was "aimed at creating a more flexible and responsive system of workforce development to meet the needs of employers looking to fill 21st century jobs.” For more information, go to www.intelligentcommunity.org/icf_membership. For more details on the Intelligent Community Forum’s recent publications and programs, www.intelligentcommunity.org.
“The designation of Ohio as the world’s first Intelligent State begins a journey of discovery,” said ICF co-founder Robert Bell. “The work performed by the Dublin Institute and ICF provides a sound foundation which provides international standards and testing criteria that will enable any state or province to be evaluated as a potential Intelligent State or Province. We look forward to having these standards adopted by states and provinces around the world.”
Kirby Dearth, Economic Development Administrator for the City of Dublin, who led the research on the State’s designation also stated, “The ICF and its method by which to evaluate what makes a community ‘intelligent’ has provided Dublin a solid framework in which to move itself into the future. Using the same framework and summing up the many efforts of Ohio communities and the State of Ohio, we were successful in gaining the recognition our State deserves among some of the most advanced cities, regions, states and provinces around the globe.”
The designation will be celebrated during the Intelligent Community Awards Dinner held in the Ohio Statehouse as the culminating event of the 2022 ICF Global Summit in nearby Dublin. Taking place on October 26 and 27, the ICF Global Summit is a conference featuring panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, a tour of Dublin – an ICF Top7 Intelligent Community – and the announcement of the 2022 Intelligent Community of the Year.
Registrants include regional, national, and international economic developers, city managers, CIOs, and other stakeholders in the public and private sectors, including trade delegations from Taiwan and Vietnam, and attendees from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands. Those interested in economic development, smart city development, sustainability and urban planning are encouraged to attend.
State Senator Stephanie Kunze will recognize the State’s new designation on behalf of the Ohio Senate during the Summit. She stated, “I was pleased to hear of this designation for the State of Ohio, as a result of the collective efforts of our cities, regions and state. I appreciate ICF and Dublin taking the initiative to help us understand and define these accomplishments in such a comprehensive manner. This announcement is another reason why Ohio is great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“In Dublin, our vision is to be a global city of choice that is the most sustainable, connected and resilient,” says Dublin Mayor Jane Fox. “We have long partnered with the state and our neighboring cities and towns to provide fiber-optic broadband and first-in-class services to our residents. Being in such a forward-looking and collaborative state like Ohio – now recognized globally as an Intelligent State – has been the secret sauce to our success.”
Registration is open for the ICF Summit and a discounted rate is available for Ohio municipal representatives. To register with this discount, email Matthew Owen at mowen@intelligentcommunity.org.
For more information on the ICF Summit, including the full list of speakers and sessions, visit www.icfsummit.com
More about the Intelligent State Designation
ICF defines “intelligence” for cities and counties based on six Factors – success drivers that build strong, prosperous, forward-looking communities in this digital century. Through work with the Intelligent Community Institute in Dublin, Ohio, USA, ICF expanded it definition to include the next highest political unit: the state or province. The goal is to bring the benefits of the Intelligent Community to many more people, including an innovative economy, a strong, inclusive society and an affirming culture open to the world. For ICF, an Intelligent State or Province has the following key elements:
· Programs that target the ICF success Factors. Programs and projects should target the success Factors that, in the experience of nearly 200 communities studied by ICF, create sustainable prosperity, an inclusive society and affirming culture. They may be state- or province-wide in scope, or target specific regions based on need or opportunity.
· Partnership with local and county government. Programs and projects should engage local, county or regional government as true partners in development, planning and execution. This leverages local strengths and needs, and targets obstacles to their fulfillment. Focused through the lens of local or county government, such partnerships also ensure that maximum benefit reaches their people, businesses and institutions.
· Participation of Intelligent Communities. Cities, counties and regions with a record of accomplishment as Intelligent Communities represent a high-value asset for states and provinces. They have experience at implementing programs targeting the success Factors and confidence in the ICF strategies they have adapted to their community’s needs and strengths. They function as models, as natural leaders and advisors to the many other parties that are needed to create a successful program or project.
About the Intelligent Community Forum
The Intelligent Community Forum (www.intelligentcommunity.org), headquartered in New York, is a global network of 185 cities, metro regions and counties with a think tank at its heart and a mission to make everyone’s “hometown” at great place. ICF studies and promotes the best practices of the world's Intelligent Communities as they adapt to the new demands and seize the opportunities presented by broadband and digital technology. To help cities and regions build prosperous economies, solve social problems and enrich local cultures, the Intelligent Community Forum conducts research, hosts events around the globe, publishes books, and produces its high-profile annual international awards program. The Forum sponsors research Institutes in North America dedicated to the study of the movement, and national organizations in Canada and Taiwan, both home to many Intelligent Communities. In 2012 ICF was invited to participate at the Nobel Peace Prize conference in Oslo and in 2014, its model and work was recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which, according to the American government, was "aimed at creating a more flexible and responsive system of workforce development to meet the needs of employers looking to fill 21st century jobs.” For more information, go to www.intelligentcommunity.org/icf_membership. For more details on the Intelligent Community Forum’s recent publications and programs, www.intelligentcommunity.org.
Contact
Intelligent Communities GrouContact
Robert Bell
(646) 291-6166 x101
intelligentcommunity.org
Robert Bell
(646) 291-6166 x101
intelligentcommunity.org
Categories