Marjorie A. Graf Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Mexico, MO, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri is honored as Woman of the Month for December by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of finance and retail management.
AboutMarjorie A. Graf and the late Robert “Bob” E. Graf
Marjorie Graf is the president and chairman of the Board of Directors of Graf & Sons Inc. A wholesale sporting goods store based in Mexico, Missouri, Graf & Sons Inc. sells sporting goods, hunting products, ammunition, shooting and reloading materials on a national scale. Marjorie oversees the overall operations of the company and specializes in the financial side. She also is responsible for the exporting end of the business, customer service, and sales. Ms. Graf attended significant shooting events, selling to competitors nationally throughout the 70's and 80's and was also an integral part of the early advertising and international sales. Previously, Ms. Graf served in sales and service at Mexico Refractories and Kaiser Refractories for over 16 years.
Robert “Bob” E. Graf, Marjorie’s late husband, helped found the ammunition supplier, Graf & Sons, in 1957, and helped grow the small-town Missouri company into the “Reloading Authority.” Bob Graf was born in Miami, Arizona in 1934 and passed away in 2018 at age 84. Bob is greatly missed by his community and his associates in the shooting and reloading industry. In 1957, when Bob was 23 year’s old, he joined forces with his father Arnold, his brother Howard, and their spouses to found Graf & Sons. The company started out as a gasoline service station that sold boats, motors, hunting, and fishing merchandise and eventually became known as “The Reloading Authority.” Bob and Marjorie Graf became sole owners of the business after the passing of co-founder Arnold Graf in 1972 and the retirement of Howard Graf in 1981. In 1986, Bob and Marjorie ramped up advertising efforts and began to sell internationally. In the beginning they shipped just 1,000-2,000 products a year but after creating a website, www.grafs.com, in 2001, the product lines expanded to fit the need.
By 2013, Bob expanded the once three-person operation to an outlet specializing in often hard-to-find ammunition and components employing a staff of 60. He retired in 2014 and has been honored by the Mexico Area Chamber and City of Mexico, and as a lifetime NRA member, Graf & Sons regularly donate rifles to the Missouri Friends of NRA program.
Currently, Graf & Sons stocks over 20,000 products and ships both nationally and internationally by mail order, phone sales, and internet sales. The company is still family-run and has many extremely competent employees, including Marjorie’s two sons.
When asked about her inspiration and drive, Marjorie talks about her family. “I credit my parents and upbringing for molding me into a woman of excellence,” said Marjorie. “I’m fortunate. I was taught by my parents that work is necessary to survive. Always do your best.”
Marjorie has been awarded many accolades, including being featured on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City several times. Located in Times Square, the Reuters Billboard is placed in what is considered to be the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. She was also featured in the summer and fall 2022 issue of P.O.W.E.R. magazine.
In addition, Ms. Graf has received numerous other accolades for her achievements. In February 2020, Marjorie Graf was honored as the “2020 Woman of Excellence in Retail” by COMO Magazine in Columbia, Missouri. In 2013, Graf and Sons Inc. was recognized by the Mexico Chamber of Commerce for their leadership in business, their retail business, and their philanthropy and was honored at the 29th annual Commerce & Industry Appreciation Dinner. In January 2019, Marjorie received the Mexico Chamber of Commerce Presidential Award. She was the 2019 inductee “as an individual” into the Missouri Trapshooting Association Hall of Fame on May 17, 2019 at Linn Creek, Missouri. This was quite an honor as she has always enjoyed the shooting and hunting sports. As avid sporting clay shooters, Bob and Marjorie toured the country extensively to participate in events and in 2016 Bob was inducted into the Missouri Trap Shooting Hall of Fame. At one “Ironman” shoot in Buras, Louisiana, Graf’s five-man team broke 23,500 of 25,000 targets in 24 hours.
When she is not working, Marjorie enjoys family activities with her four children, five grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She also enjoys shooting, camping, hunting, fishing, cooking, and church activities.
For further information, contact www.grafs.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition, and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
AboutMarjorie A. Graf and the late Robert “Bob” E. Graf
Marjorie Graf is the president and chairman of the Board of Directors of Graf & Sons Inc. A wholesale sporting goods store based in Mexico, Missouri, Graf & Sons Inc. sells sporting goods, hunting products, ammunition, shooting and reloading materials on a national scale. Marjorie oversees the overall operations of the company and specializes in the financial side. She also is responsible for the exporting end of the business, customer service, and sales. Ms. Graf attended significant shooting events, selling to competitors nationally throughout the 70's and 80's and was also an integral part of the early advertising and international sales. Previously, Ms. Graf served in sales and service at Mexico Refractories and Kaiser Refractories for over 16 years.
Robert “Bob” E. Graf, Marjorie’s late husband, helped found the ammunition supplier, Graf & Sons, in 1957, and helped grow the small-town Missouri company into the “Reloading Authority.” Bob Graf was born in Miami, Arizona in 1934 and passed away in 2018 at age 84. Bob is greatly missed by his community and his associates in the shooting and reloading industry. In 1957, when Bob was 23 year’s old, he joined forces with his father Arnold, his brother Howard, and their spouses to found Graf & Sons. The company started out as a gasoline service station that sold boats, motors, hunting, and fishing merchandise and eventually became known as “The Reloading Authority.” Bob and Marjorie Graf became sole owners of the business after the passing of co-founder Arnold Graf in 1972 and the retirement of Howard Graf in 1981. In 1986, Bob and Marjorie ramped up advertising efforts and began to sell internationally. In the beginning they shipped just 1,000-2,000 products a year but after creating a website, www.grafs.com, in 2001, the product lines expanded to fit the need.
By 2013, Bob expanded the once three-person operation to an outlet specializing in often hard-to-find ammunition and components employing a staff of 60. He retired in 2014 and has been honored by the Mexico Area Chamber and City of Mexico, and as a lifetime NRA member, Graf & Sons regularly donate rifles to the Missouri Friends of NRA program.
Currently, Graf & Sons stocks over 20,000 products and ships both nationally and internationally by mail order, phone sales, and internet sales. The company is still family-run and has many extremely competent employees, including Marjorie’s two sons.
When asked about her inspiration and drive, Marjorie talks about her family. “I credit my parents and upbringing for molding me into a woman of excellence,” said Marjorie. “I’m fortunate. I was taught by my parents that work is necessary to survive. Always do your best.”
Marjorie has been awarded many accolades, including being featured on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City several times. Located in Times Square, the Reuters Billboard is placed in what is considered to be the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. She was also featured in the summer and fall 2022 issue of P.O.W.E.R. magazine.
In addition, Ms. Graf has received numerous other accolades for her achievements. In February 2020, Marjorie Graf was honored as the “2020 Woman of Excellence in Retail” by COMO Magazine in Columbia, Missouri. In 2013, Graf and Sons Inc. was recognized by the Mexico Chamber of Commerce for their leadership in business, their retail business, and their philanthropy and was honored at the 29th annual Commerce & Industry Appreciation Dinner. In January 2019, Marjorie received the Mexico Chamber of Commerce Presidential Award. She was the 2019 inductee “as an individual” into the Missouri Trapshooting Association Hall of Fame on May 17, 2019 at Linn Creek, Missouri. This was quite an honor as she has always enjoyed the shooting and hunting sports. As avid sporting clay shooters, Bob and Marjorie toured the country extensively to participate in events and in 2016 Bob was inducted into the Missouri Trap Shooting Hall of Fame. At one “Ironman” shoot in Buras, Louisiana, Graf’s five-man team broke 23,500 of 25,000 targets in 24 hours.
When she is not working, Marjorie enjoys family activities with her four children, five grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She also enjoys shooting, camping, hunting, fishing, cooking, and church activities.
For further information, contact www.grafs.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition, and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories