The State of the Direct Care Workforce Study Reveals New Insight to Recruit & Retain Care Workers
The National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) and MissionCare Collective (MCC) analyze 67,000+ direct care workers to better understand the people delivering care across the United States.
Washington, DC, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amid a national shortage of home-care workers that deepened during the covid-19 pandemic, a new study unveils fresh insights to increase workforce capacity and reduce turnover.
The State of The Direct Care Workforce Study, completed in October 2022, was conducted in partnership between the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC), MissionCare Collective, and one of the world’s leading data companies, to better understand the psyche of the people behind care delivery in America.
Measuring 67k+ direct care workers actively seeking work between March 2022 and July 2022 via myCNAjobs.com, the study evaluated demographics, health, income, religion, and hobbies. A few report highlights include:
- Caregivers are 3X more likely than the average US population to struggle with anxiety and depression.
- 61% of CNAs and 59% of Caregivers and Home Health Aides have $0 in discretionary income.
- Caregivers are 2X more likely than the average US population to donate to charitable causes.
The study also uncovers the seven personas of a caregiver with key insights to target, recruit, and engage each persona to attract more people into the profession and reduce turnover.
“Despite a high demand for caregivers, who provide essential services for older adults and people with disabilities – too few people are entering the profession, workers are leaving in droves, and companies are plagued with high turnover,” says Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of St. Petersburg, FL-based MissionCare Collective. “It’s time to transform our industry and that starts with better understanding our care workers and how to engage a population that struggles to make ends meet in a hyper competitive labor market.”
One key study takeaway is agencies are targeting one persona versus all seven, limiting the impact of recruitment and retention strategies.
“It’s encouraging to see opportunities in the data,” says Bill Dombi, President of NAHC. “Talk is not sufficient, we need action to address our workforce challenges, and we need more partnerships and insights like this to move the needle in our industry.”
The State of The Direct Care Workforce Report is available free-of-charge to members of NAHC and MissionCare Collective and via a small fee for non-members.
About NAHC: The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) is the voice of home care and hospice. NAHC represents the nation’s 33,000 home care and hospice providers, along with the more than two million nurses, therapists, and aides they employ. These caregivers provide vital services to Americans who are aged, disabled, and ill. Some 12 million patients depend on home care and hospice providers, who depend on NAHC for the best in advocacy, education, and information. NAHC is a nonprofit organization that helps its members maintain the highest standards of care. To learn more, visit nahc.org.
About MissionCare Collective: MissionCare Collective builds bridges with partners, communities, the workforce, and providers to elevate healthcare careers and help companies recruit, engage, and retain their workforce. Our brands include myCNAjobs, CoachUp Care, and MissionCare. To learn more, visit missioncare.com.
