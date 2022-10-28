Lauren Rathbun Releases Her Third Single "Bird With A Broken Wing"
New York City-based Indie Label Young Pals Music releases Lauren Rathbun's pop-ballad "Bird With A Broken Wing" evoking the sweet nostalgia of the 70's.
New York, NY, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NYC-based singer-songwriter Lauren Rathbun has issued her latest track, “Bird With A Broken Wing,” an evocative ballad fringed with the glamorous sparkle of 70s pop/rock, highlighted by the refreshing splash of Lauren’s inimitable, contralto vocal — its strength and emotive quality reminiscent of such icons as Barbra Streisand, ABBA and the late Olivia Newton John. The music video is also ready on Young Pals Music's YouTube Page.
Produced by Ayhan Sahin, the powerhouse rock ballad is Lauren’s third original release under the Young Pals Music imprint, the NYC-based independent label that has proved to be the perfect home for Lauren’s multi-faceted creative talents.
“Bird With A Broken Wing” opens with a reflective acoustic guitar refrain, gently underpinning Lauren’s endearing solo verse, as she seeks guidance at the end — or perhaps the beginning — of a journey. The pre-chorus bursts into a duel between piano and electric guitar, building in texture and intensity to a euphoric guitar solo and high-octane refrain, as Lauren carries the song with beauty and poise to the clouds above.
Lauren’s commitment to creating authentic, moving music that touches the hearts of listeners is what motivates her as an artist. She explains, “2021 was a particularly challenging year, and I found great solace in music following some personal setbacks. When Ayhan approached me with an idea he had about revisiting a song he had written years ago, I heard lyrics that really resonated with me: I will fly over mountains, sing without you. We worked together on some new material for what became this fresh take on ‘Bird With A Broken Wing,’ and it proved a truly meaningful experience to sing and record it anew.”
“Bird With A Broken Wing” is adapted from Ayhan Sahin and lyricist Selcen Pamuk Phelps’ full-length rock musical Swedish Style. The project — first developed in the 1990s and inspired by the real-life stories that surrounded Swedish supergroup ABBA — features a quartet of musicians on the brink of superstardom, dealing with love, loss and the pursuit of artistic immortality.
Lauren continues, “I am grateful to Ayhan and his writing collaborator Bernadette O’Reilly for their expertise on this new track, and to my parents who continue to be so supportive of my musical endeavors. I hope the unique lyrics and story of this song find their way to listeners’ hearts, just as it did mine.”
Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah Lauren fell in love with musical theater as a teenager, graduating with an honors degree from the University of Utah for Musical Theatre Performance, shortly before her move to New York City in 2016.
As 2022 draws to a close, Lauren is in the final stages of recording her debut album with Sahin and O’Reilly at Young Pals Music. Set for release next year, the album will showcase her timeless voice through a mix of musical genres, combined with her ability to impart heartfelt sincerity into every note.
Lauren Rathbun’s ‘Bird With A Broken Wing’ is out now across all digital platforms
For media enquiries, please contact (917) 693-2688.
Notes to Editors
Songwriters: Ayhan Sahin, Selcen Pamuk Phelps, Bernadette O’Reilly, Lauren Rathbun
Publisher: Young Pals Music (2022)
Producer: Ayhan Sahin
Musicians: Mike Sorrentino (drums), Carras Paton (bass), Gene Blank (guitars), Rob Preuss (piano and synth), Keith Fluitt (back vocals)
Executive Producer: Bernadette O’Reilly
Mixed and Engineered by Ayhan Sahin @ 2CStudios
Mastered by Ryan Smith @ Sterling Sound
Photography by Ayhan Sahin
Artwork Design by Emre Emirgil
2022 Young Pals Music Production
