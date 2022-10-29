Jerimiah Borkowski Joins Allstar RV Manufacturer
Goshen, IN, October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New RV manufacturer Brinkley RV of Goshen, Indiana welcomes Jerimiah Borkowski as Director of Marketing. Brinkley RV is a recreational vehicle manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers founded by five industry veterans who spent the last 20 years building some of the most successful RV brands and companies.
Jerimiah brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley with over 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, as Director of Marketing for Bennington, North America’s #1 selling manufacturer of pontoon boats. Jerimiah was a key participant in all facets of the operations, including brand strategy, branding, product marketing, PR, owner community management, and product development. Borkowski spent the previous sixteen years as the Director of Communications, contributing to Thor Motor Coach’s successes as they grew to North America’s #1 selling brand of motorhomes.
As Director of Marketing, Jerimiah will oversee the Brinkley RV brand, promotion, advertising, online & social media strategy, content creation, communications, lead management, and press & media relations while supporting the Brinkley RV Dealer-Partners.
“I couldn’t be more honored to work with the industry's top leaders, engineers, and artisans on the Brinkley RV Team,” says Jerimiah Borkowski. “I’m looking forward to helping build a brand focused on elevating the status quo.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Jerimiah,” said Bill Fenech, one of the five co-owners of Brinkley RV. “Jerimiah’s passion and wealth of expertise will help us support our dealers and get our message to our customers.”
Jerimiah has joined the team in their plant in Goshen, Indiana. The marketing department will transition to one of the new buildings currently under construction located on Brinkley RV’s new 252-acre campus on the northeast side of Goshen.
About Brinkley RV
Brinkley RV is a manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers dedicated to the ultimate customer experience that is built on trust. The company was founded by industry veterans who spent the last 20 years building some of the most successful RV brands and companies. They are now designing and building the next generation of RVs and are poised to revolutionize the camping experience. Learn More at BrinkleyRV.com.
Sam Brinkley
574-370-3040
https://www.BrinkleyRV.com
