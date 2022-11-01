OGC Solutions® Acquires South Jersey Disruptive Law Firm
Snyderman Law Group joins OGC Solutions® to grow its burgeoning Outside General Counsel™ Solutions practice.
Parsippany, NJ, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OGC Solutions®, experienced Outside General Counsel™ that uses fixed fees and other cost-effective engagements for clients, has acquired Snyderman Law Group, PC. Snyderman Law Group is based in Cherry Hill, NJ, with offices in Philadelphia, PA and provides Outside General Counsel™ services to small and medium-sized businesses on a subscription model basis with a goal of making legal services accessible and affordable again.
Marc Snyderman, Esq., CEO of Snyderman Law Group, has been Of Counsel to OGC Solutions® for more than 5 years. “OGC Solutions®’ lawyers get it. They have keen business minds and treat each situation pragmatically and not like a typical law firm. We think similarly and want to provide the best possible service for our clients at reasonable rates. We’ve talked about merging forces for a few years and the timing is finally right.”
Chris Santomassimo, a Partner of OGC Solutions® added, “Marc is our kind of lawyer and we’ve wanted to bring him and his practice into the fold for a few years. He’s a rare blend of a former general counsel and C-level executive that has built a great practice in the Greater Philadelphia area. Marc and his team will help continue our focus on growth in the region to provide the OGC Solutions® methodology to clients of all sizes.”
Anthony Davis, a Partner of OGC Solutions®, stated that, “We want to break the mold of traditional law firms. Marc has been doing this since he started his firm and we’re excited to bring him and his team into our family.”
To learn more about OGC Solutions®, visit www.OGCSolutions.com.
OGC Solutions® is a full-service law firm focused on providing subscription, flat-fee and alternative fee legal services to businesses and business owners. The firm has offices in Parsippany, NJ, New York, NY and Philadelphia, PA.
