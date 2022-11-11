DXO Media Announces the Release of Capo: Rise to Power, Season One
Capo: Rise to Power’s first season will be released with the four episodes, "The Code," "A Run True," "Our Father," and "Stregheria" during Memorial Day Weekend 2023.
Los Angeles, CA, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DXO Media (Los Angeles, CA) has announced that first season of the TV Series Capo: Rise To Power is set to be released Memorial Day Weekend 2023.
The show, Capo: Rise to Power is a historical fiction drama that tells the story of two mob families in the 1920’s who were forced to flee from Palermo, Sicily to America. Barbarise says that the show will explore a side of La Cosa Nostra that still exists today. The series is based on La Vecchia Religione, the centuries-old religion of Stregheria which has believers and worshippers all over the world. Barbarise says it is unlike anything that has been seen or spoken of before.
The first two episodes were directed by award winner Director/Producer/Writer Ashley De Grandy (Metanoia 2020), and now, Capo Riset to Power will finish the remaining of season one with Director/Producer/Writer Salvatore Marotta (Matched 2022) who has extensive experience with the mob genre. Actor Jimmy Barbarise once again conquers the Mafia saga's principal role of Michael Baresi. He has learned his family has been haunted for decades by the tragic loss and events of Italian witchcraft known as “Stregheria.” These life-changing events were through the orders of an Italian mafia out of Long Island, NY. Can Michael Baresi break this generational curse? How long can his family be controlled by this spell dated back to Palermo, Italy in the 1920s? Michael is now out for revenge for all that did his family wrong.
Jimmy Barbarise has become the talk of the town for his project, Capo: Rise to Power. Show fans can have a reason to celebrate with more of what they loved from the first season. He is in talks with multiple networks to finalize a deal and start shooting Season 2.
For Barbarise, this role is not just another job, but a passion project close to his heart. He always wanted to show the world what it was like to grow up in an Italian-American family and the struggles they had to go through.
In this series, Barbarise will also be delving into the world of directing for a couple of episodes. The life changing events of the Italian Mafia out of Long Island, New York has been a project he has been wanting to do for years.
The series is based on real historical events that took place in the 1920s. It is meant to educate as well as entertain viewers so they can understand the intricate details of the Mafia and it’s history. Capo Rise to Power has also hired a real life Strega Witch, Cristina Lewis to consult on the realism of Stregheria.
Interested distributors may send inquiries directly to DXO Media at contact@dluxoptics.com for more information on series distribution.
Producer: SM Productions
Director/Screenwriter: Salvatore Marotta
Release date: Memorial Day Weekend 2023
Lead Actor: Jimmy Barbarise
Contact
DXO MediaContact
Nicole Armour
(949) 416-3605
https://dxo.media
