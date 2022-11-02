Driven by a Passion for the Outdoors, Excursion Launched in 2020 as Your Gateway to Adventure
Two best friends launch a camper van rental business in Portland, OR, amid pandemic.
Portland, OR, November 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Founders of Excursion Van Rentals Austen and Christian aimed to take some of the changes and challenges introduced in 2020 and turned them into opportunities. As remote work became the norm and many folks just needed a Wi-Fi connection, the constant travel and adventure promised by a camper van became much more enticing.
Excursion Van Rentals answered the call for untethered travel with comfortable and fully equipped rental camper vans out of Portland, Oregon. Ideal for travel any time of year, Excursion’s vans are specifically optimized for the colder weather of fall and winter in the Pacific Northwest with complete insulation and cozy heaters. Eat, sleep, and get away anywhere in the US and Canada with room for up to four people ready for everything the Great Outdoors has to offer.
www.excursionvanrentals.com/
Excursion Van Rentals answered the call for untethered travel with comfortable and fully equipped rental camper vans out of Portland, Oregon. Ideal for travel any time of year, Excursion’s vans are specifically optimized for the colder weather of fall and winter in the Pacific Northwest with complete insulation and cozy heaters. Eat, sleep, and get away anywhere in the US and Canada with room for up to four people ready for everything the Great Outdoors has to offer.
www.excursionvanrentals.com/
Contact
Excursion Van Rentals, Inc.Contact
Austen Price
503-329-2553
excursionvanrentals.com
Austen Price
503-329-2553
excursionvanrentals.com
Categories