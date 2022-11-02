Best for the World™ B Corp Parker Clay Receives High Score of 112
Dedication to Female Empowerment and Sustainability Leads to Recognition as One of the Most Sustainable Companies in the World.
Santa Barbara, CA, November 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Parker Clay, an Ethiopian leather goods brand with a mission to uplift at-risk women received a new B Corp score of 112, becoming one of the highest rated sustainable brands in the world. Becoming a B Corp starts with scoring at least 80 on their Impact Assessment. Over 50,000 companies have tried, but only 7% succeed. The average score is 50.9 and on their latest re-test, they beat that by more than double.
The commitment to hiring at-risk women, paying living wages and benefits and providing skills training, career advancement and financial literacy opportunities for all employees are contributing factors to their new B Corp score. Since 2014, Parker Clay has provided over 1.5 million hours of employment to their team of over 200 employees, always maintaining the company’s vision of creating luxury products ethically while empowering the surrounding community.
“We have worked tirelessly to create a brand that prioritizes impact. It is an absolute honor to be considered one of the best for the world. We are so proud of our score and to be alongside such large, globally admired brands. We’re looking forward to continued growth, keeping female empowerment and sustainability at the foundation of our brand.” - Ian Bentley, co-founder
The brand has been a leader at implementing fair trade practices the last eight years through their use of ethically sourced leather and the support of local artisans. Parker Clay aims to make progress towards the B Corp movement's collective vision to transform the global economic system to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. This recognition comes after months of retail expansion throughout California and Colorado, adding to their flagship store in Santa Barbara. This focus on in-person is an extension of their community efforts at their Addis Ababa, Ethiopia HQ. The dedication to human connection and impact is a direct reflection of their new B Corp score.
About Parker Clay
Parker Clay crafts premium leather bags and other goods that provide dignified employment and uplift women out of exploitation. As consumers continue to demand details of their purchase journey, Parker Clay shares the hours of equitable employment created with each purchase so customers can fully understand the difference they’re making. Parker Clay believes that a better process and better bag leads to a better world. Parker Clay is available for purchase at their flagship store location in Santa Barbara, CA and at www.parkerclay.com.
The commitment to hiring at-risk women, paying living wages and benefits and providing skills training, career advancement and financial literacy opportunities for all employees are contributing factors to their new B Corp score. Since 2014, Parker Clay has provided over 1.5 million hours of employment to their team of over 200 employees, always maintaining the company’s vision of creating luxury products ethically while empowering the surrounding community.
“We have worked tirelessly to create a brand that prioritizes impact. It is an absolute honor to be considered one of the best for the world. We are so proud of our score and to be alongside such large, globally admired brands. We’re looking forward to continued growth, keeping female empowerment and sustainability at the foundation of our brand.” - Ian Bentley, co-founder
The brand has been a leader at implementing fair trade practices the last eight years through their use of ethically sourced leather and the support of local artisans. Parker Clay aims to make progress towards the B Corp movement's collective vision to transform the global economic system to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. This recognition comes after months of retail expansion throughout California and Colorado, adding to their flagship store in Santa Barbara. This focus on in-person is an extension of their community efforts at their Addis Ababa, Ethiopia HQ. The dedication to human connection and impact is a direct reflection of their new B Corp score.
About Parker Clay
Parker Clay crafts premium leather bags and other goods that provide dignified employment and uplift women out of exploitation. As consumers continue to demand details of their purchase journey, Parker Clay shares the hours of equitable employment created with each purchase so customers can fully understand the difference they’re making. Parker Clay believes that a better process and better bag leads to a better world. Parker Clay is available for purchase at their flagship store location in Santa Barbara, CA and at www.parkerclay.com.
Contact
Cru of Two, LLC.Contact
Noelle Guerin
978-473-9174
www.cruoftwo.com
Noelle Guerin
978-473-9174
www.cruoftwo.com
Categories