goimagine Raises $400,000 in Funding to Expand Philanthropic Handmade Marketplace
Worcester, MA, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- goimagine.com announced today the closing of $400,000 in financing to help further the growth of the handmade marketplace that’s donating 100% profits to help children in need.
“Since launching in 2020, we have gained the support of over 3,000 makers & artists in our mission to build a more caring economy,” said Jon Lincoln, Founder “This round of financing will allow us to further develop the platform, expand marketing efforts to reach new buyers and formalize our plans to give shared ownership to our vendors.”
With a unique business model of donating all profits to charity it meant seeking alternative funding. That’s why goimagine brought on angel debt ensuring no control is being given away and the company can remain true to its philanthropic mission.
In 2023, along with focusing on buyer growth, goimagine will be giving vendors shared ownership in the company which will come with voting rights, board representation and financial transparency to its member-owners.
“Marketplace platforms are only successful with the support of their vendors,” said Jon Lincoln. “We feel it’s only right that our vendors have a seat at the table and own a stake in the company. Running an ethical marketplace means the platform and the vendors need to succeed together.”
About goimagine
goimagine is the world’s first online marketplace donating 100 percent profits to help children in need by connecting handmade sellers and buyers across the United States. The goimagine community includes thousands of handmade entrepreneurs passionate about growing a marketplace dedicated to quality handmade goods as well as building a better economy.
Jon Lincoln
617-221-7180
goimagine.com
