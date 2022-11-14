Color Marketing Group® Announces 2024+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Connection
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted Key Colors at the 2022 International Summit held November 10-12 in Tucson, AZ. Color Marketing Group’s 2024+ Asia Pacific Key Color “Connection” is a red-influenced, medium chroma blue.
Alexandria, VA, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Connection is Color Marketing Group’s Asia Pacific Key Color for 2024. Emerging from research, workshops and discussions held in 2022, it is the embodiment of the Color Stories determined by the region for 2024 and beyond.
A red-influenced, medium chroma blue, Connection is a dynamic color which depicts the integration and connection of the virtual world with our awakened reality.
The year 2024 demands that we behave differently from how we did during the height of pandemic years. We need to implement new innovations, improve supply chain management, and collaborate toward reconnecting the global sphere with a strong sense of urgency for the care of our planet. The integration of the virtual world with the real world and its association with technological advances calls for a key color that provides strength and vibrancy with a sense of urgency.
While a part of us seeks to escape our day-to-day routines and stresses through either virtual worlds or in nature, there is another part that seeks a deeper connection with our neighbors and community. Connection is a symbol of new innovations and conveys a sense of connectiveness between the real and virtual worlds in order to create a well-supported community. It represents communication and connectivity.
Connection is suggested in either matte or glossy finish and is anticipated to appear in markets in the Asia Pacific region, such as Commercial Interiors, Consumer Goods, Textiles and Visual Communications.
About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™
Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color forecast of 64 colors. These colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for 60 years.
About Color Marketing Group®
Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.
