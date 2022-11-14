Better Business Bureau Recognizes Madd Roofing with 2022 Winner of Distinction Award
In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Madd Roofing was one of 264 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on November 2, 2022. Recognized as a Winner of Distinction, this was the second year in a row to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau for service excellence.
When asked what it means to Madd Roofing to receive this recognition, Charlie Enriquez, states, “We have an outstanding team of hardworking individuals and an amazing community of customers that we owe this to. Thank you all!”
With over 14 years of experience in roofing and home construction, Madd Roofing provides an industry-leading satisfaction guarantee on residential roof replacement and repair in the Kingwood, TX, area.
