Better Business Bureau Recognizes Madd Roofing with 2022 Winner of Distinction Award

In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Madd Roofing was one of 264 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on November 2, 2022. Recognized as a Winner of Distinction, this was the second year in a row to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau for service excellence.