Nurse-Owned Staffing Agency ExpediteRN Sends Qualified RNs Where They Are Needed Most
Need Nurses?
Sugar Land, TX, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Expedite RN, a nurse staffing company founded in June 2021 by CEO and former travel nurse Katawana Shumate, BSN, RN-CCRN, is working hard to fix the nursing shortage one qualified nurse at a time. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 275,000 additional nurses are needed, in facilities all across the country. Shumate saw this dire need first hand as she worked as a critical care travel nurse at various sites, including during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shumate saw two problems that needed fixing – hospitals needed flexible staffing to manage surges of patients and staffing shortages, while nurses needed employers that truly understood the challenges they were facing.
Shumate summoned her tenacity and entrepreneurial spirit and sought to form a completely nurse-owned organization that would pay special attention to nurse’s employment needs, supporting them in their travel and nursing assignments. Many healthcare staffing agencies branch out and provide staffing for therapists, nurse practitioners, management, and other parts of the healthcare team. Shumate’s vision of ExpediteRN was a little more specific – she works with only nursing staff, focusing on finding the quality clinicians that make her company stand out.
When asked what makes ExpediteRN different than other staffing agencies out there, Shumate states:
“We are a company formed by nurses, for nurses. We provide constant support to our team, and we enjoy offering that personal touch that nurses don’t often get in a corporate healthcare environment. We also provide the ongoing education and training to keep our nurse’s valuable skills current. We offer very competitive pay and the same or better benefits than healthcare facilities offer, encouraging nurses to advance their careers with us.”
Although the nurses at ExpediteRN are constantly moving to new and exciting assignments, they are a close-knit family group. The Better Together Program offers a $500 bonus to current employees that refer other nurses to work at ExpediteRN.
ExpediteRN takes great pride in fostering diversity and inclusion, and was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2022 Diversity Owned Staffing Firms list. The company is currently going through the process to be named as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) through the SBA.
Nurses interesting in learning more about opportunities for contract, PRN, and full-time positions available can contact a nurse recruiter at ExpediteRN through their website at https://www.expeditern.com/.
Shumate saw two problems that needed fixing – hospitals needed flexible staffing to manage surges of patients and staffing shortages, while nurses needed employers that truly understood the challenges they were facing.
Shumate summoned her tenacity and entrepreneurial spirit and sought to form a completely nurse-owned organization that would pay special attention to nurse’s employment needs, supporting them in their travel and nursing assignments. Many healthcare staffing agencies branch out and provide staffing for therapists, nurse practitioners, management, and other parts of the healthcare team. Shumate’s vision of ExpediteRN was a little more specific – she works with only nursing staff, focusing on finding the quality clinicians that make her company stand out.
When asked what makes ExpediteRN different than other staffing agencies out there, Shumate states:
“We are a company formed by nurses, for nurses. We provide constant support to our team, and we enjoy offering that personal touch that nurses don’t often get in a corporate healthcare environment. We also provide the ongoing education and training to keep our nurse’s valuable skills current. We offer very competitive pay and the same or better benefits than healthcare facilities offer, encouraging nurses to advance their careers with us.”
Although the nurses at ExpediteRN are constantly moving to new and exciting assignments, they are a close-knit family group. The Better Together Program offers a $500 bonus to current employees that refer other nurses to work at ExpediteRN.
ExpediteRN takes great pride in fostering diversity and inclusion, and was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2022 Diversity Owned Staffing Firms list. The company is currently going through the process to be named as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) through the SBA.
Nurses interesting in learning more about opportunities for contract, PRN, and full-time positions available can contact a nurse recruiter at ExpediteRN through their website at https://www.expeditern.com/.
Contact
ExpediteRN Corp.Contact
Katawana Shumate
832-669-4060
www.expeditern.com
Katawana Shumate
832-669-4060
www.expeditern.com
Multimedia
Categories