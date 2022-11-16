Winner of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," Illusionist Ivan Amodei Arrives in Boston After His Entire Show Goes Missing
Illusionist finds out his show is missing and has only six weeks before first set of shows in Boston in December.
Boston, MA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Winner of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," Illusionist Ivan Amodei arrives in Boston after his entire show goes missing.
After two years of not performing and COVID shutdowns, Ivan has resumed his touring schedule. His first stop is in Boston this December. While scheduling his tour across the country, he discovered that his entire show, illusions, props, sets, and electronics went missing. The adage, "the show must go on," was never more accurate here.
After inventorying the damage, Ivan realized almost everything was gone. With six weeks before the Boston first stop of ten performances, Ivan is hard at work recreating and building the new, fresh, Intimate Illusions.
Coming from Beverly Hills, his hit show, Intimate Illusions, played at the Beverly Wilshire on Rodeo Drive between 2008 and 2018 for 3000 sold-out shows.
He is arriving at The Boston Park Plaza for ten incredible shows this December holiday season.
World-class magic happens mere feet from you. Completely family friendly, this show, featuring concert cellist Irina Chirkova, Celine Dion's leading cellist in her Vegas show, is beautifully set in the intimacy of a luxury European salon. The elegantly dressed musician provides a complete score underlining every beat of Ivan's original magic with music, sound effects, wit and aural commentary.
The show's filled with incredible stories, hysterical situations, audience participation and dazzling music; this 90-minute show is an unforgettable evening out on the town with your family and friends that you will never forget.
- Gorgeous all the way through - Penn & Teller
- Brilliant & Enthralling - The Boston Globe
- Inspiring & Uplifting - Beacon Hill Time
Schedule of Shows:
December 27 @ 4 pm & 7:30 pm
December 28 @ 4 pm & 7:30 pm
December 29 @ 1 pm, 4 pm & 7:30 pm
December 30 @ 1 pm, 4 pm & 7:30 pm
Where: The Boston Park Plaza
50 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116
The Georgian Ballroom
Online tickets: www.ivanamodei.com
By phone tickets: 866-811-4111
For articles and TV appearances:
Email: john@eclipseps.com
