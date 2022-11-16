Global Personal Training Business Ultimate Performance Release Two New Diet and Workout Apps That Will Allow Users to Transform Their Physiques

Ultimate Performance is the only personal training business with gyms on four different continents. The company has 21 gyms spread across the UK and the US with further gyms in Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Dubai and Mumbai. For the first time in the company's history, Ultimate Performance has produced and released two apps. UP Transform is a meal builder and calorie counter and UP On Demand is a video-based app with an 18-week workout programme for men and women.