Global Personal Training Business Ultimate Performance Release Two New Diet and Workout Apps That Will Allow Users to Transform Their Physiques
Ultimate Performance is the only personal training business with gyms on four different continents. The company has 21 gyms spread across the UK and the US with further gyms in Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Dubai and Mumbai. For the first time in the company's history, Ultimate Performance has produced and released two apps. UP Transform is a meal builder and calorie counter and UP On Demand is a video-based app with an 18-week workout programme for men and women.
Manchester, United Kingdom, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global personal training company Ultimate Performance has released two new apps that give people the tools to transform both their diets, and their physiques.
Ultimate Performance (U.P.) has 21 gyms across the world and operates on four continents. For the first time in the company's history it has now developed and released two new apps, UP Transform and UP On Demand.
The two apps work side-by-side and combine all the nutritional advice, workout plans and expertise that U.P. trainers have used with the 25,000 in-gym clients they have trained since the company was founded in 2009.
UP Transform works as a diet creator, meal builder, calorie counter and progress tracker.
Users start by giving details about their current weight, physical activity levels and food preferences. They can choose the body look they want to achieve based on photographs of real U.P. clients and decide on the speed they want their transformation to take.
The app calculates their daily calorie and macronutrient targets needed to achieve those goals and then designs a weekly seven-day meal plan.
UP On Demand is a video-based app that gives users access to an 18-week strength and conditioning programme for men and women. These programmes are based on the real U.P. training sessions used by in-gym clients.
Ultimate Performance founder and Global CEO Nick Mitchell said, "There are no gimmicks here, no false marketing, no BS. These are the tried and tested workouts, and the genuine, tailored diet and meal plans we use, day-in, day-out, with our in-gym clients. And if you completely focus on these programmes, and attack them with determination, commitment, and consistency, it will empower you to take control of your health and transform your diet and your physique."
The launch of the apps also reflects Ultimate Performance’s global vision to help people across the world to lead healthier lives.
“Ultimate Performance is not a traditional ‘gym business,’” reflects Nick. “Unlike others, we are not solely focused on getting people through the door and rinsing them for money, with no regard for what our clients actually achieve. We are a health advisory business. We offer 24/7 advice to our clients on all aspects of their lifestyle, such as diet, nutrition, sleep, stress management, water intake, and what supplements to take.
“It is these philosophies that power UP Transform and UP On Demand. From the comfort of your mobile device, you can have a U.P. personal trainer with you 24/7, at home, or in the gym, who will essentially hold your hand, guide you and educate you on your journey towards getting the body look you’ve always wanted.”
Both apps are available to download from the Apple Store and Google Play.
UP Transform includes a 14-day free trial, after which it costs £9.99 / $9.99 a month or £79.99 / $80.99 a year.
UP On Demand includes a 7-day free trial, after which it costs £2.99 / $3.99 a month or £30 / $40 a year.
Ultimate Performance (U.P.) has 21 gyms across the world and operates on four continents. For the first time in the company's history it has now developed and released two new apps, UP Transform and UP On Demand.
The two apps work side-by-side and combine all the nutritional advice, workout plans and expertise that U.P. trainers have used with the 25,000 in-gym clients they have trained since the company was founded in 2009.
UP Transform works as a diet creator, meal builder, calorie counter and progress tracker.
Users start by giving details about their current weight, physical activity levels and food preferences. They can choose the body look they want to achieve based on photographs of real U.P. clients and decide on the speed they want their transformation to take.
The app calculates their daily calorie and macronutrient targets needed to achieve those goals and then designs a weekly seven-day meal plan.
UP On Demand is a video-based app that gives users access to an 18-week strength and conditioning programme for men and women. These programmes are based on the real U.P. training sessions used by in-gym clients.
Ultimate Performance founder and Global CEO Nick Mitchell said, "There are no gimmicks here, no false marketing, no BS. These are the tried and tested workouts, and the genuine, tailored diet and meal plans we use, day-in, day-out, with our in-gym clients. And if you completely focus on these programmes, and attack them with determination, commitment, and consistency, it will empower you to take control of your health and transform your diet and your physique."
The launch of the apps also reflects Ultimate Performance’s global vision to help people across the world to lead healthier lives.
“Ultimate Performance is not a traditional ‘gym business,’” reflects Nick. “Unlike others, we are not solely focused on getting people through the door and rinsing them for money, with no regard for what our clients actually achieve. We are a health advisory business. We offer 24/7 advice to our clients on all aspects of their lifestyle, such as diet, nutrition, sleep, stress management, water intake, and what supplements to take.
“It is these philosophies that power UP Transform and UP On Demand. From the comfort of your mobile device, you can have a U.P. personal trainer with you 24/7, at home, or in the gym, who will essentially hold your hand, guide you and educate you on your journey towards getting the body look you’ve always wanted.”
Both apps are available to download from the Apple Store and Google Play.
UP Transform includes a 14-day free trial, after which it costs £9.99 / $9.99 a month or £79.99 / $80.99 a year.
UP On Demand includes a 7-day free trial, after which it costs £2.99 / $3.99 a month or £30 / $40 a year.
Contact
Ultimate PerformanceContact
Stefan Jarmolowicz
07710023998
ultimateperformance.com
Stefan Jarmolowicz
07710023998
ultimateperformance.com
Categories