Scouts BSA Troop 321 Ugly Sweater 5K is Collecting Food for the Homeless
Scouts BSA Troop 321 is having some holiday fun and fitness while giving back to the community. The community is invited to join in on 12/3 at E. Carroll Joyner Park for a 5K event and bring a non-perishable food donation.
Raleigh, NC, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scouts are known worldwide for supporting community, civility, and character. Troop 321 Scouts are at it again... this time by hosting a 5K race and community event that shows families and youth that an active lifestyle can be fun, social, and rewarding.
Many Scouts have been working on their personal fitness merit badges in preparation for the race and look forward to having fun wearing their ugly holiday sweaters during the run.
As part of the event, Scouts BSA is collecting canned goods for the Raleigh Dream Center. BSA Troop 321’s Scoutmaster, Jeff Giles said, “Giving back to our community is important to Scouts BSA. Collecting food for the homeless is a great opportunity to remember others during the holiday season. Please come out and bring non-perishable food items to donate. We also appreciate your support for Scouts BSA in either joining the run or cheering our Scouts on.”
Participants can drop off food donation items in boxes by the race check-in table. Race check-in will start at 7:00am and the race start time is 8:30am.
Sign up or donate: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WakeForest/Troop321BGScoutYouthFitness5K.
Contact
Orianna Nienan
407-415-5335
https://www.nwyo.org/
