HVH Industrial Solutions is Expanding Its Electric Motors Offerings
HVH Industrial Solutions is increasing its Electric Motors manufacturers network and is offering not only AC and DC motors but also Servo motors. Recently, the company added high-precision servo motors, servo gearboxes, and geared motors to its offerings. The selection goes from economy class to the highest quality for the most demanding applications.
Elmwood Park, NJ, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Over the past three years, HVH Industrial Solutions has been developing its manufacturers' network and is offering electric motors from more than 15 top-notch U.S. and European manufacturers with decades of experience in electric motors production.
The company offers single/three-phase NEMA and IEC AC electric motors and controllers from manufacturers such as Elektrim, WEG, Brook Crompton, WorldWide Electric, Toshiba, MGM, Techtop, Aurora Motors, Lafert NA, and others.
In addition, they offer DC Electric motors, such as the permanent magnet electric motors from Weg, WorldWide Electric, and Boston Gear.
Recently, the company added high-precision servo motors, servo gearboxes, and geared motors to its offerings. The offerings include standard, special purpose, lean, synchronous, and asynchronous servo motors from well-known manufacturers such as Bonfiglioli, Stober, Apex Dynamics, GAM, NEUGART, HeiDrive, and Wittenstein.
HVH support team works with manufacturers' specialized engineering teams to offer standard or customized solutions to meet customers' requirements.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted saying, “We are proud that we are becoming the primary source of the IEC and NEMA motors for our customers. Adding servo motors to our offerings has strengthened our position as an electric motor distributor. Our customer base has grown significantly last year in the northern and southern American markets. This is all because of the trust the customers have given us.
“Today, the world is going through tough times. There are supply chain issues almost in every industry. Our vast network of manufacturers enables us to find the shortest lead times for our customers. We will continue to work and expand our inventory and the network of manufacturers, further improving our lead times.”
Located in Northern New Jersey, HVH Industrial Solutions is a small, family-owned industrial distributor of IEC and NEMA electric motors, gear reducers, bearings, chains, belts, hose & tubing, seals, industrial supplies, linear motion, power transmission, and motion control products.
The company offers single/three-phase NEMA and IEC AC electric motors and controllers from manufacturers such as Elektrim, WEG, Brook Crompton, WorldWide Electric, Toshiba, MGM, Techtop, Aurora Motors, Lafert NA, and others.
In addition, they offer DC Electric motors, such as the permanent magnet electric motors from Weg, WorldWide Electric, and Boston Gear.
Recently, the company added high-precision servo motors, servo gearboxes, and geared motors to its offerings. The offerings include standard, special purpose, lean, synchronous, and asynchronous servo motors from well-known manufacturers such as Bonfiglioli, Stober, Apex Dynamics, GAM, NEUGART, HeiDrive, and Wittenstein.
HVH support team works with manufacturers' specialized engineering teams to offer standard or customized solutions to meet customers' requirements.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted saying, “We are proud that we are becoming the primary source of the IEC and NEMA motors for our customers. Adding servo motors to our offerings has strengthened our position as an electric motor distributor. Our customer base has grown significantly last year in the northern and southern American markets. This is all because of the trust the customers have given us.
“Today, the world is going through tough times. There are supply chain issues almost in every industry. Our vast network of manufacturers enables us to find the shortest lead times for our customers. We will continue to work and expand our inventory and the network of manufacturers, further improving our lead times.”
Located in Northern New Jersey, HVH Industrial Solutions is a small, family-owned industrial distributor of IEC and NEMA electric motors, gear reducers, bearings, chains, belts, hose & tubing, seals, industrial supplies, linear motion, power transmission, and motion control products.
Contact
HVH Industrial SolutionsContact
Vladimir Harutyunyan
(866) 577-4040
https://hvhindustrial.com
Vladimir Harutyunyan
(866) 577-4040
https://hvhindustrial.com
Categories