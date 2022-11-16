GivingTuesday Marks a Decade of Impact & Inspiration with This Year’s Annual Celebration of Global Generosity on November 29
What began in 2012 as a single day to encourage people to do good has transformed into a rapidly growing global movement and leadership network driving countless acts of generosity and giving, which support thriving communities year-round. GivingTuesday, now in its 10th anniversary year, is sharing a preview of events being hosted by nonprofits, brands, small businesses, and more to inspire more generosity around the world.
New York, NY, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement now in its 10th anniversary year, announced today a preview of the campaigns and events planned for the annual celebration on November 29, 2022. Across the globe, millions of people will engage in acts of generosity by giving their voice, time, money, or goods to support the communities and causes they care about.
Each year since its launch in 2012, GivingTuesday’s vision for a re-imagined world built on shared humanity, kindness, and generosity, even in the face of a multitude of crises and deepening division, has continued to inspire more and more people to join the movement and spearhead their own local efforts. Today, GivingTuesday country movements drive generosity year-round in 85+ countries, and creative and innovative GivingTuesday events, drives, campaigns, and other activations take place annually in every country and territory around the world.
"We're celebrating a decade of GivingTuesday this year, and with every passing year, we're still inspired to see generosity blanket the globe on this day dedicated to good – a day that sparks continued generosity throughout the rest of the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's Chief Executive Officer. "Though we're living in an increasingly fractured world, the GivingTuesday leadership community and the countless organizations and people participating remind us of what becomes possible when people act together, united by a mission to help each other and improve our world for each other, for ourselves, and for generations ahead."
GivingTuesday 2022 will feature the following initiatives:
• GivingTuesday’s virtual headquarters will include real-time dashboards of giving data and trend analysis, real-time social conversation, easy ways to give back, and live updates from organizations, communities, and generous givers around the world.
• At the top of each hour of the day, GivingTuesday’s Facebook and Instagram channels will host live conversations focused on key cause areas and themes featuring GivingTuesday staff, country and community leaders, as well as representatives from a variety of companies, organizations, and networks who will share their creative activations, reflections on generosity and day-of activities, and how they support the communities and causes they care about.
• 85+ GivingTuesday country movements will organize their networks to promote generosity through national campaigns and local activities. National initiatives for November 29 include:
• Cities and towns across Brazil are coming together for Dia de Doar. DoaRio will light up the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro in honor of the global celebration, and Dia de Doar Itu is organizing a Generosity Fair amplifying the impactful work of more than 25 local nonprofit organizations.
• GivingTuesday Guam is taking their annual food drive on the road with their first GivingTuesday bus tour. The bus will be filled with donations for local nonprofit organizations and will make surprise stops to show gratitude for those who work in the community throughout the year.
• GivingTuesday Italy launched the Galleria del Dono, or Gallery of Giving, photo contest, where nonprofits and schools submit photos that capture the power of generosity. People can vote for their favorites, and the winners will receive prizes to support their ongoing work.
• GivingTuesday Philippines is hosting several events and activations for their #OnetoBayanihan campaign, including the distribution of 2,000 meals to three local communities, a "concert for a cause," and in-school events featuring storytelling, art, and free art kits for hundreds of students.
• New to the GivingTuesday movement this year, GivingTuesday Zambia is collecting school supplies, including books, stationery, and more, to help support more than 1,000 local students.
• More than 420 GivingTuesday community campaigns will also activate their communities to engage in acts of generosity and raise critical funds for local organizations.
• The GivingTuesdaySpark Global Youth Challenge features young leaders rallying youth around the world to join them in acts of generosity for November 29. The challenge includes family-friendly video tutorials that demonstrate how anyone, anywhere can give back through simple projects.
• The GivingTuesday Data Commons will work with its network of technology, platform, and academic partners to track giving on the day and offer analysis and insights on a full range of giving trends spanning the full year.
Nonprofits, brands, and individuals all over the world have designed their own campaigns to inspire generosity for their causes, cultures, and communities in ways that best reflect their needs. Here are a few highlights of what is coming up for November 29:
• Eighteen fashion brands spanning 10 countries are coming together for #FashionGives to donate a percentage of their sales on GivingTuesday to provide grants to female founders leading sustainable solutions in fashion.
• #GiveforDV, led by The National Network to End Domestic Violence, is activating their network to raise awareness of domestic violence and raise funds for local programs through their #Every1KnowsSome1 campaign and a partnership with Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates.
• Nearly 50,000 organizations in the U.S. are dedicated to women and girls, yet they consistently receive less than 2% of all charitable giving, according to research by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute. The #GiveToWomenAndGirls movement raises awareness and encourages donations to organizations committed to improving the lives of women and girls across the country.
• Giving Gap, a donor platform working to advance racial equity in giving, is encouraging donors to #CloseTheGivingGap on GivingTuesday by using their database to support local Black-founded nonprofits.
• #GivingTuesdayMilitary is challenging its community of military members, families, veterans, and patriotic supporters to share 1 Million Acts of Intentional Kindness.
• #GiveNative is a community-wide movement spreading awareness about the importance of giving to Native-led nonprofits. They’ll be launching their first GivingTuesday campaign this year.
• #GivingTalents inspires people to give one hour of their skill or talent to a cause, an organization, civic group, neighborhood, or someone in need, on November 29 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in their time zone – with a goal of reaching 500,000 hours.
• #LatinxGive is a crowdfunding campaign spearheaded by Hispanics in Philanthropy to celebrate and drive resources to Latinx-led and Latinx-serving organizations on GivingTuesday. Over the last seven years, #LatinxGive has helped hundreds of nonprofits grow their grassroots engagement and defy stereotypes about givers and giving.
• LaunchGood will celebrate GivingTuesday through their #MuslimsGive campaign focused on projects and programs led by and benefiting the Muslim community around the world. The best campaigns will receive additional prizes on GivingTuesday.
• #MoreThanSurvival brings together several grassroots humanitarian organizations and mutual aid groups at the forefront of supporting refugees in Lebanon, Greece, Serbia, Bosnia, France, Greece, and the United Kingdom. The organizations are united by their shared mission of providing basic needs and support for refugees and asylum-seekers.
• Tuesdays for Trash, a grassroots environmental movement mobilizing individuals across the globe to help create a cleaner and more livable planet, is encouraging participants from every continent to give back to our Earth on GivingTuesday by picking up litter in their communities.
• Moreover, individuals, nonprofits, small businesses, grassroots leaders, and brands around the world are organizing their own campaigns and events promoting and inspiring generosity.
Additional community-wide activations and coalition and country movements will be announced ahead of November 29. Visit www.GivingTuesday.org for more examples and ideas for ways to give back as part of the day’s events, or follow the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.
The previous annual GivingTuesday celebration, November 30, 2021, generated $2.7 billion in giving in the United States alone, and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
Established in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact as a day to do good, GivingTuesday has grown into a year-round global generosity movement with 85+ official country movements and more than 420 community movements focusing on a city, town, neighborhood, cause, coalition, or identity.
GivingTuesday is generously supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MacKenzie Scott, Laurence and Carolyn Belfer, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Fidelity Charitable Trustees’ Initiative, Ford Motor Company, Ford Foundation, Google.org, LinkedIn, National Philanthropic Trust, PayPal, Heinz Family Foundation, and Schwab Charitable, as well as several major donors.
Leading up to and on November 29, GivingTuesday spokespeople are available to share how people can get involved, discuss the global movement's impact over the years, and talk about the ways in which people are using generosity to drive systemic change and create positive impact.
WHAT: GivingTuesday 2022
WHO: GivingTuesday executives and movement leaders are available for interviews, including:
• Asha Curran, Chief Executive Officer, GivingTuesday
• Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer, GivingTuesday
• Kait Sheridan, GivingTuesday Global lead
• Celeste Flores, GivingTuesday U.S. Communities lead
• Dante Plush, GivingTuesday Youth Engagement lead
• GivingTuesday country leaders, including JP Vergueiro, GivingTuesday Brazil; Elitsa Barakova, GivingTuesday Bulgaria; Dianna Miller, GivingTuesday Colombia; Evans Okinyi, GivingTuesday East Africa; Frederic Fournier, GivingTuesday France; Cheryl Low, GivingTuesday Malaysia; Alexander Nehme, GivingTuesday Lebanon; Coey Lorenzana, GivingTuesday Philippines; and Rose Maruru, GivingTuesday Senegal;
• GivingTuesday community and grassroots leaders, including Lee Anderson, Giving Gap; Carly Bad Heart Bull, Native Ways Federation; Jennifer Beittel, #GiveforDV; Broc Carter, PanhandleGives; Kathryn Harvey, Spartanburg Gives; Melissa Hovey, Share Charlotte; Marjorie Maas, Share Omaha; Jessica Manfre, GivingTuesday Military; Dustin McKee, Make a Day, Cleveland, OH; Ilyasah Shabazz, Philanthropy Together; and Mapy Viallobos, HIP Gives;
• Young changemakers and #GivingTuesdaySpark leaders, including Adelaide Aboubakar, Ambassador for GivingTuesdayNextGen France; Pravneet and Hurshneet Chada, founders of Project Smile AZ; Ethan Hill, Founder of Ethan's Heart; Rafa Lorenzana, Ambassador for GivingTuesdaySpark Philippines; Anna Miller, GivingTuesdaySpark Leader and advocate for accessible family travel; Bethany Moultry, Founder of Bethany's Happy Bags; Khloe Thompson, Founder of Khloe Kares and the inspiration for #GivingTuesdaySpark; and Benjamin Wong, CEO and host of the Kid CEO podcast and YoungTrep;
• GivingTuesday Board Members, including Asim Ijaz Khwaja, Director of Harvard’s Center for International Development (CID); Sara Lomelin, Chief Executive Officer of Philanthropy Together; and Rob Reich, professor of political science at Stanford University and co-director of Stanford's Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society (PACS).
When: November 29, 2022, and year-round
Where: Globally, both online and in-person in communities everywhere, and at GivingTuesday’s Virtual HQ at GivingTuesday.org, a virtual day-of generosity experience. To speak to any of the above leaders or to learn more about GivingTuesday, please contact media@givingtuesday.org. For access to photos and videos of giving stories shared from around the world, visit the GivingTuesday press kit for real-time updates.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 85+ countries and more than 420 community campaigns across the globe. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.
To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities and join the celebration of generosity, please visit:
Website: www.givingtuesday.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday
Twitter: www.twitter.com/GivingTuesday
Instagram: www.instagram.com/GivingTuesday
The previous annual GivingTuesday celebration, November 30, 2021, generated $2.7 billion in giving in the United States alone, and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
Established in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact as a day to do good, GivingTuesday has grown into a year-round global generosity movement with 85+ official country movements and more than 420 community movements focusing on a city, town, neighborhood, cause, coalition, or identity.
GivingTuesday is generously supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MacKenzie Scott, Laurence and Carolyn Belfer, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Fidelity Charitable Trustees’ Initiative, Ford Motor Company, Ford Foundation, Google.org, LinkedIn, National Philanthropic Trust, PayPal, Heinz Family Foundation, and Schwab Charitable, as well as several major donors.
Leading up to and on November 29, GivingTuesday spokespeople are available to share how people can get involved, discuss the global movement's impact over the years, and talk about the ways in which people are using generosity to drive systemic change and create positive impact.
WHAT: GivingTuesday 2022
WHO: GivingTuesday executives and movement leaders are available for interviews, including:
• Asha Curran, Chief Executive Officer, GivingTuesday
• Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer, GivingTuesday
• Kait Sheridan, GivingTuesday Global lead
• Celeste Flores, GivingTuesday U.S. Communities lead
• Dante Plush, GivingTuesday Youth Engagement lead
• GivingTuesday country leaders, including JP Vergueiro, GivingTuesday Brazil; Elitsa Barakova, GivingTuesday Bulgaria; Dianna Miller, GivingTuesday Colombia; Evans Okinyi, GivingTuesday East Africa; Frederic Fournier, GivingTuesday France; Cheryl Low, GivingTuesday Malaysia; Alexander Nehme, GivingTuesday Lebanon; Coey Lorenzana, GivingTuesday Philippines; and Rose Maruru, GivingTuesday Senegal;
• GivingTuesday community and grassroots leaders, including Lee Anderson, Giving Gap; Carly Bad Heart Bull, Native Ways Federation; Jennifer Beittel, #GiveforDV; Broc Carter, PanhandleGives; Kathryn Harvey, Spartanburg Gives; Melissa Hovey, Share Charlotte; Marjorie Maas, Share Omaha; Jessica Manfre, GivingTuesday Military; Dustin McKee, Make a Day, Cleveland, OH; Ilyasah Shabazz, Philanthropy Together; and Mapy Viallobos, HIP Gives;
• Young changemakers and #GivingTuesdaySpark leaders, including Adelaide Aboubakar, Ambassador for GivingTuesdayNextGen France; Pravneet and Hurshneet Chada, founders of Project Smile AZ; Ethan Hill, Founder of Ethan's Heart; Rafa Lorenzana, Ambassador for GivingTuesdaySpark Philippines; Anna Miller, GivingTuesdaySpark Leader and advocate for accessible family travel; Bethany Moultry, Founder of Bethany's Happy Bags; Khloe Thompson, Founder of Khloe Kares and the inspiration for #GivingTuesdaySpark; and Benjamin Wong, CEO and host of the Kid CEO podcast and YoungTrep;
• GivingTuesday Board Members, including Asim Ijaz Khwaja, Director of Harvard’s Center for International Development (CID); Sara Lomelin, Chief Executive Officer of Philanthropy Together; and Rob Reich, professor of political science at Stanford University and co-director of Stanford's Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society (PACS).
When: November 29, 2022, and year-round
Where: Globally, both online and in-person in communities everywhere, and at GivingTuesday’s Virtual HQ at GivingTuesday.org, a virtual day-of generosity experience. To speak to any of the above leaders or to learn more about GivingTuesday, please contact media@givingtuesday.org. For access to photos and videos of giving stories shared from around the world, visit the GivingTuesday press kit for real-time updates.
Contact
