GivingTuesday Marks a Decade of Impact & Inspiration with This Year’s Annual Celebration of Global Generosity on November 29

What began in 2012 as a single day to encourage people to do good has transformed into a rapidly growing global movement and leadership network driving countless acts of generosity and giving, which support thriving communities year-round. GivingTuesday, now in its 10th anniversary year, is sharing a preview of events being hosted by nonprofits, brands, small businesses, and more to inspire more generosity around the world.