La Verne Symphony Orchestra 10th Anniversary Concert
The La Verne Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a winter concert. Dr. Yalil Guerra assumes the position of musical director and conductor.
La Verne, CA, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The La Verne Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a winter concert on Sunday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m. in the University of La Verne’s Morgan Auditorium. The LVSO is an inter-generational orchestra created in 2013, performing classical music repertoires and contemporary music as well.
This year LVSO presents its new musical director and conductor, Dr. Yalil Guerra, composer, producer, professor at the University of La Verne, Latin Grammy winner and eight times nominee, who has prepared an exquisite program for this occasion. The orchestra and special guests will perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and compositions by Guerra.
Celebrate their first decade of music, continuing their mission to unite local communities by providing the best music. Free admission.
Concert information: Sunday, December 11, at 6:00 p.m., La Verne University
Yalil Guerra, musical director
818-281-5320
https://artsci.laverne.edu/music/ensembles/
