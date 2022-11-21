Donum - Creating a Sustainable Gifting Experience
Sustainable Gifting expert Tracey Lynch tells explains in simple terms why we must change our gifting philosophy to save our planet for us and for future generations.
Indianapolis, IN, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tracey Lynch is an entrepreneur, teacher, broad thinker, and friend of this planet. She intently and presently listens and can artfully synthesize information and varied perspectives into ideas that can remedy issues that create a benefit for us all. Tracey can look at big problems and easily pick them apart. By employing simple answers that require the least amount of work, offer the least inconvenience, and allow the path of least resistance to unfold, Tracey devises solutions that are easy to implement. Tracey has taken these qualities and has come up with a solution to the immense problem of gift returns and how those returns affect our planet. Tracey’s son Roderick Strozier II is her co-author. Rod shares Tracey’s philosophies in his approach to the health of the planet and as such he was a natural choice to co-author this project. The fact that they are mother and son gives a unique perspective to the issues at hand. Proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards to develop the Donum application to further this environmental decision. Proceeds from the Donum group of products goes back into our local communities to educate and equip children with learning and behavioral needs.
Donum is Latin for the word "gift." Donum products, including this book, the IOS and Android application, and Donum’s permanent replacements for disposable single-use items, are designed to be gifts of knowledge as well as tools that will transform the gifting culture as we know it. Each time we acknowledge our unsustainable habits and act differently in that moment, we plant seeds toward our better doing.
Tracey states that “By shining a light on our planet’s current situation, we can more easily illuminate a path of correction. I believe we will be successful in pulling off this magnificent feat. I believe this work will give way to additional inspiring ideas that make subsequent progress possible. This book is easy to read and understand, and its principle idea is easy to implement.”
This book gives readers practical concrete steps to take in order to become thoughtful, responsible, expert gift-givers. The book and upcoming app will leave no stone unturned and as a result not only will there be no unhappy gift recipients anymore, but Mother Earth will be eternally grateful.
Contact Tracey Lynch at her website; also available on Amazon. https://www.donumrevolution.com
Tracey Lynch
317-417-0738
donumrevolution.com
