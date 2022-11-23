New Art Center Slated for Stanwood
Stanwood, WA, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stanwood and Camano Island have long served as a beacon for the arts, culture, and creative people. Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission (SCAAC) is one step closer to a new community art center thanks to a generous gift of property in Stanwood’s historic west end. The future art center will be the cultural hub for the arts community and a catalyst for the region’s creative economy.
The Art Center will be developed on the former site of the Stanwood Hardware Co., in downtown Stanwood, WA. Originally built in 1903, Stanwood Hardware and Furniture was in operation until the 1980s when it then became a furniture store, and closed its doors in 2020. Family owned since the 1930s, the property was generously donated to SCAAC to become a cultural center devoted to both artistic and educational programs. The property located at 10008 270th St. NW will be repurposed and reimagined by acclaimed Seattle-based architects, Olson Kundig in collaboration with local architects, David Pelletier from Pelletier & Schaar, Scott Lankford from Lankford Associates, and Dan Nelson from Designs Northwest.
With the community’s support, the future art center will feature art in its galleries and sculpture garden, offer classes and workshops in newly designed studios, and host community events. The center will be a vital and communal art space dedicated to our region’s passion for the arts. It will connect the community to art and drive the creative economy more broadly. In the interim, SCAAC will launch a Mobile Art Center (MAC) to bring arts and arts education to schools, parks, businesses, and events in our region. Following a community fundraising effort, the MAC will be ready to roll in 2023.
“Stanwood and Camano Island have such a vibrant artistic community. I’m thrilled to be a part of creating shared spaces for our local artists, appreciators, residents and visitors to view, experience, and learn about art. Both the Mobile Art Center and the future Art Center in Stanwood will enable us to further our mission of making art available to everyone and shine a light on the incredible arts community in our area,” said Cat Olson, Executive Director of SCAAC.
Community members looking to support these endeavors and learn more can join SCAAC for an open house meeting on December 15 at the Floyd Center. Details on this event will be posted on their website and social media channels.
Follow their progress and the latest news on their website and social media: www.scaacwa.org, Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission - Home | Facebook SCAAC (@scaac_wa) - Instagram photos and videos
SCAAC was founded in 2017 by a group of Stanwood and Camano Island artists as a grass roots non-profit with a mission to build community by partnering, educating, celebrating, and advocating for the arts. SCAAC supports the local artist community by encouraging cross group collaboration, advocating for the arts locally and regionally, and hosting events that celebrate our local artists. SCAAC’s current programs include youth and adult art education, public art project management with the City of Stanwood, and strategic partnerships that further the goals of Stanwood and Camano Island artists and art organizations.
Contact
Cat Olson
718-608-5117
www.scaacwa.org
