New Art Center Slated for Stanwood

Stanwood and Camano Island have long served as a beacon for the arts, culture, and creative people. SCAAC is one step closer to a new community art center thanks to a generous gift of property in Stanwood’s historic west end. With the community’s support, the future art center will feature art in its galleries and sculpture garden, offer classes in newly designed studios, and host community events. The center will be a vital and communal art space dedicated to our region’s passion for the arts.