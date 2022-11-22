Introducing MIRAPeel MD, the Only 6-in-1 Clinical-Grade Skincare Platform of Its Kind

Attention Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa Owners: Meet MIRAPeel MD, the one stop shop for all skin needs, and the first of its kind. Offering 6 treatments in one, MIRAPeel MD is setting a new treatment standard for skin care specialists, medical spas, dermatology and plastic surgery offices.