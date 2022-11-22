Introducing MIRAPeel MD, the Only 6-in-1 Clinical-Grade Skincare Platform of Its Kind
Attention Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa Owners: Meet MIRAPeel MD, the one stop shop for all skin needs, and the first of its kind. Offering 6 treatments in one, MIRAPeel MD is setting a new treatment standard for skin care specialists, medical spas, dermatology and plastic surgery offices.
Irvine, CA, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Developed and created in Germany, MIRAPeel MD is a 6-in-1 skin treatment device that uses non-invasive, groundbreaking vacuum-aided micro-channeling and serum infusion to dramatically improve the signs of aging and other skin conditions.
MIRAPeel MD is an impressive system of micro-protrusion and micro-peeling which offers high-quality results. Unlike many pen-type microneedling systems that seem to tear and rip at the skin, MIRAPeel MD's wet micro-channeling concept is controlled and safe. Not only does this treatment brighten the skin, and improve the clarity and tone, it also helps to improve texture while hydrating and nourishing.
MIRAPeel MD can be found in medical spas, as well as dermatology and plastic surgery offices, including that of world renown, celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer, MD.
According to, David J. Goldberg, M.D., J.D. and Director of Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of NY/N, "MIRAPeel MD is clearly a next generation technology with options not seen in either of the other currently widely-used devices. My staff and I love the MIRApeel device and all of its possibilities."
"Tried. Tested. Approved! This is a top-notch system for achieving great results! MIRAPeel MD offers a safe, non-invasive treatment, to help reverse aging, improve skin texture, to rejuvenate appearance and even skin-tone and texture for a photo-ready finish. It also can help reduce some discoloration and can have a positive effect on fine lines, stretch marks and some scars. It is a transdermal serum delivery system that uses novel MIRAbrasors and gentle MIRARoller micro-protrusions (wet micro-protrusion), that help repair, clarify, hydrate, and nourish the skin. This is a system that every dermatology office should be eager to offer its patients." - Jessie Cheung, MD
For a limited time practitioners can save BIG on MIRAPeel MD. Contact MIRAPeel MD for more information.
MIRAPeel MD is an impressive system of micro-protrusion and micro-peeling which offers high-quality results. Unlike many pen-type microneedling systems that seem to tear and rip at the skin, MIRAPeel MD's wet micro-channeling concept is controlled and safe. Not only does this treatment brighten the skin, and improve the clarity and tone, it also helps to improve texture while hydrating and nourishing.
MIRAPeel MD can be found in medical spas, as well as dermatology and plastic surgery offices, including that of world renown, celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer, MD.
According to, David J. Goldberg, M.D., J.D. and Director of Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of NY/N, "MIRAPeel MD is clearly a next generation technology with options not seen in either of the other currently widely-used devices. My staff and I love the MIRApeel device and all of its possibilities."
"Tried. Tested. Approved! This is a top-notch system for achieving great results! MIRAPeel MD offers a safe, non-invasive treatment, to help reverse aging, improve skin texture, to rejuvenate appearance and even skin-tone and texture for a photo-ready finish. It also can help reduce some discoloration and can have a positive effect on fine lines, stretch marks and some scars. It is a transdermal serum delivery system that uses novel MIRAbrasors and gentle MIRARoller micro-protrusions (wet micro-protrusion), that help repair, clarify, hydrate, and nourish the skin. This is a system that every dermatology office should be eager to offer its patients." - Jessie Cheung, MD
For a limited time practitioners can save BIG on MIRAPeel MD. Contact MIRAPeel MD for more information.
Contact
eMIRAmedContact
Serge Castro
(833) 923-2889
https://www.emiramed.com/
Serge Castro
(833) 923-2889
https://www.emiramed.com/
Categories