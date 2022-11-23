"Doctor to Doctor Pediatric Mental Health Podcast" Now Available; Show Provides Resources for Pediatric Primary Care Clinicians

The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is proud to present "Doctor to Doctor: A Pediatric Mental Health Podcast.” This series features compelling and practical conversations with psychiatrists, psychologists, and experts in pediatric mental health. Together, experts outline what clinicians need to know about common mental health concerns which are prevalent amongst children and adolescents today.