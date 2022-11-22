Binance.US Joins The Texas Blockchain Council
Austin, TX, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Blockchain Council (TBC), an industry association working to make Texas a global leader in the bitcoin, blockchain and digital assets industries, today announced that Binance.US has joined TBC. As a Strategic Partner Member, Binance.US will support TBC’s education and advocacy efforts with government officials in Texas and nationwide, and help drive public policy in the leading state for Bitcoin.
According to TBC President Lee Bratcher, “Events in recent weeks have shaken the public's confidence in our industry. It is time for us to do the difficult work of restoring that trust by working alongside industry leading firms to establish best practices like dynamic proof of reserves and liabilities.”
Binance.US is the U.S. partner to the world’s largest crypto exchange and America’s home to buy, sell, trade, convert and stake digital assets. Binance.US offers some of the lowest fees in the industry, including free bitcoin trading, operates the largest major U.S. staking platform, and provides secure and reliable access to more than 140 of the world's most popular cryptocurrencies. Launched in September 2019 and headquartered in California, Binance.US was established to serve U.S. consumers and structured to adhere to all U.S. laws and regulations.
Brian Shroder, Chief Executive Officer of Binance.US said, “Now, more than ever, it is critical for the digital asset ecosystem to engage proactively and constructively with policymakers and regulators to protect consumers while fostering the continued growth of our industry. We are proud to join the Texas Blockchain Council and look forward to collaborating with our peers to ensure a strong and vibrant crypto market.”
While Binance.US does not currently operate in Texas, the company is available in 46 states, as well as Puerto Rico, and is working closely with the remaining state regulatory agencies to secure approvals so it can offer its services across all 50 states and territories.
For press inquiries, contact Texas Blockchain Council: press@texasblockchaincouncil.org.
For Binance.US, contact: pr@binance.us.
According to TBC President Lee Bratcher, “Events in recent weeks have shaken the public's confidence in our industry. It is time for us to do the difficult work of restoring that trust by working alongside industry leading firms to establish best practices like dynamic proof of reserves and liabilities.”
Binance.US is the U.S. partner to the world’s largest crypto exchange and America’s home to buy, sell, trade, convert and stake digital assets. Binance.US offers some of the lowest fees in the industry, including free bitcoin trading, operates the largest major U.S. staking platform, and provides secure and reliable access to more than 140 of the world's most popular cryptocurrencies. Launched in September 2019 and headquartered in California, Binance.US was established to serve U.S. consumers and structured to adhere to all U.S. laws and regulations.
Brian Shroder, Chief Executive Officer of Binance.US said, “Now, more than ever, it is critical for the digital asset ecosystem to engage proactively and constructively with policymakers and regulators to protect consumers while fostering the continued growth of our industry. We are proud to join the Texas Blockchain Council and look forward to collaborating with our peers to ensure a strong and vibrant crypto market.”
While Binance.US does not currently operate in Texas, the company is available in 46 states, as well as Puerto Rico, and is working closely with the remaining state regulatory agencies to secure approvals so it can offer its services across all 50 states and territories.
For press inquiries, contact Texas Blockchain Council: press@texasblockchaincouncil.org.
For Binance.US, contact: pr@binance.us.
Contact
Texas Blockchain CouncilContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/
Categories