Mugshots Grill and Bar Opens Latest Franchise in Florence, Alabama
Mugshots Grill and Bar celebrated its newest franchise location with its grand opening in Florence, Alabama on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mugshots Grill and Bar – Florence is the 21st restaurant opening for the company.
Florence, AL, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Located in the heart of downtown Florence, this endcap store sits on the corner of N Court St and W Tuscaloosa St. Mugshots Florence will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside, pickup, catering, and delivery services. The menu consists of delicious appetizers, famous burgers, mouth-watering sandwiches, pasta, and more!
“Mugshots Grill and Bar is known for having the ‘Best Burger in Mississippi’ for over 15 years, and we’re so excited to bring such a loved, well-known brand and restaurant to our community here in Florence,” says franchisee Lauren Brink.
Mugshots is known for their famous burgers, sports-obsessed atmosphere, full bar that offers specials every day of the week, and their focus on community. They deliver memorable experiences, craveable food, and southern hospitality in a lively, vibrant atmosphere. They put a high focus on the quality of their products by serving 100% Certified Angus Beef patties, a signature sweet sourdough bun, hand-breaded products, and freshly cut produce every day.
Brink said the addition of Mugshots in Florence has brought a ton of excitement to the Lauderdale County community. She has been overwhelmed with support from the entire city while preparing to open her very first Mugshots Grill and Bar.
Mugshots Grill and Bar in Florence is now fully operating 7 days a week. They are located at 321 N Court St. in downtown Florence. Stop by to indulge in one of their famous burgers, ice-cold beers, or hand-crafted cocktails. You will be met with a smile and warm welcome at the door, and you’ll leave full but wanting more.
Visit Mugshots Grill and Bar website at www.mugshotsgrillandbar.com to learn more about the company, view their menu, order online, learn about franchising opportunities, and more.
About Mugshots Grill and Bar
Ron Savell and his partner met in college and worked side-by-side at a local eatery in Hattiesburg, MS. After their college graduation, they hopped on a plane to Hawaii. They worked at a local bar in Hawaii and often thought about their futures. They dreamed of owning their own restaurant, a place where everyone could enjoy great food and cold drinks in a lively sports vibe. On a wing and a prayer, and having little funds, they moved back to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to do just that. Their family and friends gathered to work alongside the two young entrepreneurs to make their dream become a reality.
On January 10, 2004, Mugshots Grill and Bar was born. Mugshots originally began as a small dive bar in Hattiesburg, but eventually transformed into a well-known family sports grill and bar throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida.
Preparing for Growth
In December of 2017, Ron decided to purchase the entire company from his partner with the vision of becoming the premier sports grill and bar in the South. Ron put all his focus on developing operating systems and infrastructure, building a solid leadership team, and gaining financial traction so that he could successfully franchise Mugshots and grow the business on a larger scale.
Since 2017, Ron and his company have done exactly that. Mugshots’ executive team has spent a lot of time on implementing systems to improve performance and developing a strong business acumen with their people and Franchise groups. “With a new view of the Mugshots landscape and much more confidence in our operations, we are now ready to begin Mugshots franchising 2.0,” says Ron. By no means is the company new to franchising. Mugshots currently has 14 franchised locations with five franchise groups. Four of these five groups have been with Mugshots for over ten years.
Join the Franchise that's always "Havin' a Good Time!"
Today, Mugshots has a strong foundation of leadership. operating systems, financial traction, and infrastructure. They are ready to put a strong focus on franchising. Having developed an attractive initial investment package and strong unit economics, Mugshots is a great fit for prospective franchisees, whether you’ve been a franchisee before or you are new to the concept. They also offer a full support team made up of Payroll and HR, Marketing and social media, Accounting, Training and Development, and Franchise Support to all their franchisees. Mugshots strongly believes that success is a team effort!
If you are interested in learning more about franchising with Mugshots, check out their website or contact their Chief Business Officer, Eddie Hall.
