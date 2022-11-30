Lambert Pawn Announced Pre-Owned Luxury Handbag Inventory in Time for Christmas
Christmas is just around the corner. Lambert Pawn announced they have a pre owned Luxury Handbags and have updated their inventory for Christmas shoppers.
Whittier, CA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Luxury handbags like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Hermes can be expensive when people buy them new for Christmas gifts. Lambert Pawn announced they updated their pre-owned luxury purse inventory just in time for the holiday.
They also offer buying, selling, and pawn services. Their inventory includes gold, silver, coins, and luxury watches. They also have diamonds and diamond jewelry.
The experts at Lambert Pawn appraise all items before they are placed on the retail floor. Shoppers can be assured that what they are buying is authentic and worth the price.
Lambert Pawn is located in Whittier, CA. They offer 95% of melt value when they buy precious metals. This gives customers a way to get quick cash they can use for Christmas shopping.
Visit them today at: lambertpawn.com
They also offer buying, selling, and pawn services. Their inventory includes gold, silver, coins, and luxury watches. They also have diamonds and diamond jewelry.
The experts at Lambert Pawn appraise all items before they are placed on the retail floor. Shoppers can be assured that what they are buying is authentic and worth the price.
Lambert Pawn is located in Whittier, CA. They offer 95% of melt value when they buy precious metals. This gives customers a way to get quick cash they can use for Christmas shopping.
Visit them today at: lambertpawn.com
Contact
Lambert Pawn ShopContact
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
Categories