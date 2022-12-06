BlackFridayForDays.com Releases New Article: Top 15 Benefits of Electric Bikes
BlackFridayForDays.com releases a new insightful article detailing the advantages of electric bikes.
Napa, CA, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Current Electric Bike Market:
Electric bikes are quickly on the rise of popularity for Christmas gifts and all year round in general. The demand continues to grow. In 2021, the e-bike market was valued at $27.22 billion USD and is projected to increase to $54.48 billion by 2027 according to Mordor Intelligence / Allied Market Research.
The E-Bike market has been experiencing an increase in interest each year for possibly many reasons. E-Bikes have an excellent environmentally friendly aspect to them. The electric bike could help make it easier to get back into an exercise routine as well as going long distances, different terrain options and many other benefits. With the numerous types of e-bikes on the market including electric snow bikes, cruisers, hunting, balance bikes for kids, electric walking bikes, small and mini bikes consumers should be able to find the right choice for what they’re looking for. If a consumer lives in an area where there’s snow then it may be handy to have an electric snow bike or a cruiser version for the warm weather and beach rides. With the high interest in e-bikes it could also possibly become a social conversation starter.
The writers at BlackFridayForDays.com have put together an in-depth study about the numerous benefits of electric bikes. The report is titled Top 15 Benefits of Electric Bikes. The company believes a good amount of consumers may find the research interesting as well as helpful if their interest is in possibly purchasing an electric bike.
Current Market:
Black Friday 2022, according to Adobe Analytics, sale's rose 2.3% to $9.12 billion and Cyber Monday rose 5.8% to $11.3 billion. Cyber Monday actually did better than Black Friday. With a combined $20+ billion record in sales in 2022 from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, consumers have certainly showed their interest in finding great sales this holiday season. It could be this year’s numbers showed much stronger coming out of the pandemic as a welcoming feeling towards normalcy. However, way this year is showing to have a very strong consumer interest and we still have a ways left to go. Christmas sales in 2021 reached a record 886.7 billion according to the National Retail Federation (NRF.com). It will be interesting to see the sales data as we head towards Christmas and New Year’s.
Market Research:
BlackFridayForDays.com does the work of finding the big retail savings as well as providing helpful information before and during the busy holiday season. They base the decision of choosing vendors that provide high quality in demand products and/or services at price ranges that are competitive and obtainable for consumers to purchase. If the shopper is looking for an affordable quality product they will most likely be able to find it through BlackFridayForDays.com. If the shopper is looking for a higher priced entry quality product they should also be able to find it through Black Friday For Days. The two consistent values that are always present in the decisions of products and/or services featured are items of quality and savings. It goes without saying these two values are by default.
About BlackFridayForDays.com:
BlackFridayForDays.com provides a range of insightful consumer articles including about the advantages and sometimes rare disadvantages of general product topics. The reader in this way can make more of an informed decision about a potential holiday purchase or purchases in addition to any research they may have done or are doing. Black Friday For Days is a site focused on finding great products with excellent sales prices during the years end holidays. Shoppers during the holiday seasons can check back and rely on Black Friday For Days to look for the big sales provided by quality merchants. Holiday shoppers can shop with confidence and be happy to give gifts that are finely crafted.
Happy Holidays
Contact
Jeff Eden / Marketing Associate
707-204-0407
blackfridayfordays.com
