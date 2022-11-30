Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu and Self Defense Academy Are Triumphant at Jiu-Jitsu World League Championship
After one day of intense action, the Miami Lakes academy took the lead in six categories.
Miami, FL, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Jiu-Jitsu World League Championships on November 19 saw the competition for kids and adult divisions take place at the Silver Spur Arena in Kissimmee, FL, with Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense academy asserting its dominance by taking the top spot across six categories.
Athletes from the academy ranging from five years old to 40 took part in the white, gray, yellow, orange, and blue belt categories in the one day event. After a full day of action, the academy took the lead in 1st place Kids Academy Gi, 1st place Kids Academy NoGi, 1st Place Adults Academy NoGi, 2nd place Adults Academy Gi, 1st place Elite 8 Kids, and 1st place Elite 8 Adults. The tournament had roughly 1,700 competitors compete for the top spots.
“Our team traveled from Miami to Orlando and competed in the third Jiu-Jitsu World League Florida open tournament. Our continuous preparation for competition proved positive in our team’s overall championship results,” said owner and professor Carlos Ramirez.
Professor and owner Wilson Sgai, 4th degree black belt, said the success of the competition is not just about winning trophies.
“I couldn't be more proud of the team,” said Sgai. “It’s not just about the medals, but about the great performance. All athletes displayed high skills in competitive Jiu Jitsu,” said Sgai.
About:
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his Jiu-Jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his Jiu Jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil. Training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie, he is the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
