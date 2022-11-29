Huntington Study Group Annual Meeting
Rochester, NY, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s Disease (HD), recently held its 29th Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL. This renowned meeting brings together HD thought leaders, scientific experts, industry partners and sponsors, advocacy groups, and HD family and community members from around the world.
At this year’s meeting, attendees heard about exciting clinical trial advancements including gene therapies, biomarkers (e.g., PET Imaging of Synapses and Mutant Huntingtin), and updates regarding the development and progress of novel tools being used to improve research and care (e.g., HSG’s vUHDRS® and myHDstory™ observational studies). These presentations and other inspiring talks raised hope for the whole HD community of patients, families, clinicians, and researchers.
“The plenary sessions at the Huntington Study Group 2022 Annual Meeting in Tampa were truly some of the best I can remember! I was particularly excited by the session on imaging and tissue biomarkers and also the Innovator’s Forum, which brought together a large number of early-stage therapeutics companies focused on preclinical drug development for HD,” said Jody Corey-Bloom, MD, PhD, Neurologist at UC San Diego and member of HSG.
Christopher Ross, MD, PhD Chief Scientific Officer at HSG said, “Interestingly, small molecules (i.e., drugs that can be taken orally) seem to be undergoing a bit of resurgence. It’s great to see that there are studies of so many approaches to treating HD.”
At the meeting, HSG announced more details about their expanded clinical trial operations. The organization offers a full suite of Clinical Research Organization (CRO) services including Global Trial Operations, Advisory Boards, and Protocol Design and Review. For 29 years, the HSG has been leveraging the expertise, innovation, and commitment of their members and staff to set the gold standard for running HD clinical trials. The HSG’s dedication to its mission – seeking treatments that make a difference – has never been stronger.
Shari Kinel, JD, CEO of Huntington Study Group noted, “After holding the meeting remotely for the past two years due to COVID, the joy and excitement we all felt from being back together in person was palpable. We are truly grateful to all of our attendees, the HD community, and to everyone who helped make this event a remarkable success.”
Next year, HSG will celebrate its 30th Anniversary at their 2023 Annual Meeting.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s Disease (HD) is a hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by a movement disorder, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes, usually beginning in middle adult life. About 40,000 people in North America have HD, and another 200,000 are considered “at risk” for inheriting the illness because they have (or had) a parent with HD.
About Huntington Study Group / HSG Clinical Research
Founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, the Huntington Study Group (HSG) is a not-for-profit organization comprised of the world’s first and largest collaborative network of experts in Huntington’s Disease whose mission is to seek treatments that make a difference for those affected by HD. HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the HSG, is a full-service clinical research organization that specializes on conducting trials in HD. There are over 800 HD experts at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. The HSG also offers educational services like CME4HD™ for healthcare professionals and care providers on treating patients with HD. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
