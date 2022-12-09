Author Fitzroy (Smitty) Smith's New Audiobook, "My Prince," is a Heartfelt & Personal Account of the Difficult Moment in the Author's Life When He Lost His Son

Recent audiobook release “My Prince” from Audiobook Network author Fitzroy (Smitty) Smith is a stirring and true account of the passing of the author's son, and the silent disease that went unnoticed. By sharing his son's tale, Fitzroy Smith hopes to enlighten listeners on how fleeting life can be and encourage them to appreciate the time they have with their loved ones.