Author Fitzroy (Smitty) Smith's New Audiobook, "My Prince," is a Heartfelt & Personal Account of the Difficult Moment in the Author's Life When He Lost His Son
Recent audiobook release “My Prince” from Audiobook Network author Fitzroy (Smitty) Smith is a stirring and true account of the passing of the author's son, and the silent disease that went unnoticed. By sharing his son's tale, Fitzroy Smith hopes to enlighten listeners on how fleeting life can be and encourage them to appreciate the time they have with their loved ones.
Jamaica, NY, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fitzroy (Smitty) Smith, an author and father, has completed his new audiobook, “My Prince”: a heartbreaking account of the loss of the author’s son, and the unsuspecting medical condition that led to his passing.
“My handsome, precious, well-mannered son, Kalan Timothy Joshua Smith, aka Spook, may you rest in peace,” writes Smith. “The love for my son would never ever die. His father, Fitzroy Kenneth Smith Sr. This is a heads-up I'm going to give to the younger folks as I outlined earlier in this book. This is what caused the death of my son. The sickness that he developed in the last part of his life is very common in today's life. The sickness came from a blow to his head during an accident he had as a teenager. If you are getting headaches frequently from any type of blow to your head, seek medical help right away, such disease in your brain should be taken more seriously. I'm not saying that the blood clot in your brain is far worse than a blood clot in other parts of your body, but just remember, your brain does all the thinking. An aneurysm occurs when a blood vessel in the brain begins to grow like a balloon and bulge. This huge obstruction can lead and leak to rupturing that causes bleeding in the brain. Once an aneurysm has burst or broken, it becomes life-threatening. It can also go unnoticed.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Fitzroy (Smitty) Smith’s new audiobook is a moving reminder of the ever-fragile state of life, and how a promising life can be gone in an instant. Through sharing his son’s story, Smith takes listeners on a powerful journey that emphasizes the importance of taking care of oneself and recognizing the warning signs of medical issues before it becomes too late.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Prince” by Fitzroy (Smitty) Smith through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
