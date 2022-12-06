Elizabeth Czekanski’s New Book, "How Do You Pet a Giraffe?" is a Charming Guide to Understanding Giraffes & How They Interact with Their Habitat & Each Other
Westerville, OH, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Czekanski, who has taught elementary school for twenty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “How Do You Pet a Giraffe?”: a charming and engaging tale that explores the lives of giraffes, how they function in the wild, and where one might find them to give them pets and show their respect.
“‘How do you Pet a Giraffe’ was inspired by years of trips to the Columbus Zoo and the Wilds, an animal sanctuary in rural Ohio,” writes Czekanski. “Patrons are able to feed and pet giraffes while learning about the animals. This educational yet fun children’s nonfiction book allows children to learn something about these beautiful creatures while immersing themselves in the vibrant illustrations. At the end of the day, don’t all children want to pet these amazing animals?”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Czekanski’s book will transport readers to the wild plains of Africa, where giraffes and all sorts of exciting animals roam. With vibrant illustrations by the author’s daughter, Katherine Czekanski, “How Do You Pet a Giraffe?” will captivate the imaginations of young readers and inspire them to learn all they can about these incredible creatures that call the African safari their home.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “How Do You Pet a Giraffe?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
