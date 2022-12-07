Kathleen Clymer’s New Book, "Dymphna the Dowdy Dragon," Follows the Adventures of an Unhappy Dragon Who Strikes Out on Her Own to Find Others That Will Accept Her
Laramie, WY, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen Clymer is a retired teacher and native Wyomingite. She currently lives in Laramie, Wyoming, her hometown. Kathleen Clymer has completed her most recent book, “Dymphna the Dowdy Dragon”: a delightful tale of an unhappy dragon who goes off in search of dragons who will accept her but finds something more valuable along the way.
“Dymphna, a soft-hearted pink dragon, is born into a flight of multicolored dragons who shun her for being one color,” writes Clymer. “Dymphna leaves her safe but unhappy home situation in search of a place and dragons who will accept her. She finds much more on her journey. The unexpected friends she makes bring joy to her life. She finds a place where the unaccepted are accepted.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Clymer’s book is an imaginative and colorful adventure that readers of all backgrounds will be able to connect to. From its stunning and vibrant artwork to relatable themes of searching for where one belongs, “Dymphna the Dowdy Dragon” is a must read for young readers who are sure to return to Dymphna’s tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dymphna the Dowdy Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
