Kathrin K. Vance’s New Book, "Forget-Me-Not," is a Powerful Tale That Teaches How to Honor Those Who Have Lost Their Lives to Illness and War
Spring Green, WI, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathrin K. Vance, a former kindergarten teacher who hopes to spread joy, love, and laughter through her writings and illustrations, has completed her most recent book, “Forget-Me-Not”: a stirring narrative surrounding a class of children who decide to take up the project of restoring a cemetery to honor those that have been buried there.
“Feeling forgotten? This book tells a story of remembering those people who seem to have been forgotten,” writes Vance. “Written in lighthearted, easy-to-understand verses, this story describes how we can show love for each other by honoring those people who died from COVID-19, those soldiers who died in defending our country, and those people who are belittled because of their skin color.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathrin K. Vance’s book is a moving tribute to the power of bringing people together to honor veterans and the lives lost due to COVID-19. With vibrant illustrations and told in charming rhyming prose, “Forget-Me-Not” is an important read with a poignant message that will stay with young readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Forget-Me-Not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Feeling forgotten? This book tells a story of remembering those people who seem to have been forgotten,” writes Vance. “Written in lighthearted, easy-to-understand verses, this story describes how we can show love for each other by honoring those people who died from COVID-19, those soldiers who died in defending our country, and those people who are belittled because of their skin color.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathrin K. Vance’s book is a moving tribute to the power of bringing people together to honor veterans and the lives lost due to COVID-19. With vibrant illustrations and told in charming rhyming prose, “Forget-Me-Not” is an important read with a poignant message that will stay with young readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Forget-Me-Not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories