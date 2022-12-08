Bruce E. Voran’s New Book, "God Said It!" is a Thorough Examination of the Ways in Which God's Voice Has Guided Humanity & How One Must Listen or Risk Repeating History
Strawberry, AZ, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bruce E. Voran, a retired educator of nearly forty years who worked as a teacher, a librarian, and a university professor, has completed his most recent book, “God Said It!”: a powerful and thoughtful analysis of how God’s messages and guidance have influenced human history, and the ways in which the future of mankind can be predicted by looking at the past.
“‘God Said It!’ makes no pretense of being a compendium of historical knowledge from prehistory to the present,” writes Voran. “It does attempt to draw a line from prehistory to the present. References to the Old (First) Testament and New (Second) Testament as well as general references to the Quran are mentioned. Running under that line is a stream of consciousness that God or gods may exist and are understood as God or gods by those living in the historical events, myths, or realities. The line also tends to confirm the maxim that history tends to repeat itself.
“Historical events tend to highlight certain characters who were influenced by a Pentecostal event, the perception of the voice of God, and who courageously faced being disliked, dismissed, and disassociated. Wars and rumors of wars and racial, genealogical, political, and national differences as revealed throughout history ennobled a fight against that which lacks civility, denies equity for all, and hates reconciliation. Courage was rewarded in the fight. It takes courage to fight the good fight for that which is good. To do otherwise is to face the fate of Sodom and Gomorrah and as a punishment be reduced to ashes, metaphorically or in reality.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bruce E. Voran’s book is an eye-opening review of how God’s voice and humanity’s willingness to listen to his words has led mankind to this point in history. By opening one’s hearts and minds to God’s words and not ignoring his messages, humanity’s future can be improved for the better, and disaster and decay can be avoided.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God Said It!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
