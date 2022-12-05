INSTEP, Inc. Names New President
Bill Corley, founder and President, retired from INSTEP, Inc. His successor is Tammie Nelson (née Dulworth) of Indianapolis. INSTEP will continue efforts to improve communication, collaboration, and care coordination among substance use disorder organizations in the greater Indianapolis area.
Indianapolis, IN, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tammie Nelson will succeed Bill Corley, head since 2018.
Bill Corley had a vision of creating a forum to unite stakeholders supporting the community-wide response to substance use disorder in the greater Indianapolis area. In early 2018, he founded the non-profit INSTEP, Inc. Since its inception, INSTEP has grown from 25 member organizations to more than 90. After four years as president, Corley announced his retirement. His successor has been named: Tammie Nelson (née Dulworth). A devoted advocate of health equity, Nelson will continue in her current role as research associate in the division of Children’s Health Services Research at Indiana University School of Medicine where she investigates the impact of social determinants of health on access to and quality of care.
"I have been involved with INSTEP since its inception and I have great respect for Bill and his staff," says Nelson. "Their work highlighting methods and increasing communication has improved the landscape of substance use disorder resources in Indianapolis. Substance use disorder is pervasive in central Indiana," continues Nelson. "Stigma and lack of access to care delays or prevents people from getting the help they need. INSTEP will continue efforts to improve communication, collaboration, and care coordination in the greater Indianapolis area to help ensure that when someone experiencing, or affected by, substance use disorder picks up a phone or searches online for help, that they find an easy to navigate system with nearby and timely access points."
Prior to her work at Indiana University School of Medicine, Nelson was an Epidemiology Manager at the Marion County Public Health Department. While there, she produced the Marion County Opioid Safety and Alternatives Conference; managed the Metropolitan Indianapolis Addiction Referral Assessment and Plan; and managed two mass media campaigns for naloxone awareness and substance use stigma reduction. Before that, she spent two decades as an account executive.
An epidemiologist educated at Indiana University School of Medicine and Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, Nelson is a native Hoosier. She attended IUPUI for her undergraduate studies and, before that, Warren Central High School. She was a first-generation college student.
Nelson assumed her responsibilities as president of INSTEP, Inc. on December 1.
Contact
Tammie Nelson
317-278-1045
www.instepindy.org
Mike Beasley, mike@instepindy.org
