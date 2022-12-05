The Queen’s Lace Reaffirms Its Mission of “Making Moms Happy”
Cincinnati, OH, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Queen’s Lace, the dress boutique for moms, reaffirmed its commitment to helping moms find their mother of the bride or groom dress by displaying its mission both inside and outside of the shop. Their mission, Making Moms Happy, is driven by their owner’s desire (Kim Kraus) to give moms a special moment in the wedding planning process. “I want to create a moment for mothers and grandmothers to be celebrated and rewarded for getting their children to this important life milestone,” said Kim Kraus, founder of The Queen’s Lace.
Now moms can not only experience the special attention at the store, but also be reminded as they enter and when they are inside. The outdoor sign is meant to attract moms to the shop while they are shopping with brides at nearby bridal shops. The Queen’s Lace is in the Reading Bridal District, the largest bridal district in the United States. The indoor sign is quite noticeable and is another reminder to moms of what they can expect when they schedule a shopping appointment at this store.
Kim and her experienced staff make moms happy by providing a personalized dress shopping experience. Each mom receives a dedicated stylist for the duration of her shopping experience to help her through the dress selection process. Moms also receive a dedicated dressing room and viewing area to try on as many dresses as it takes to find the best one. The Queen’s Lace carries over 700 elegant dresses in sizes 0 to 30 which makes it easy to find the one that helps mom look beautiful and feel comfortable.
“Their time at The Queen's Lace is the day to say thank you and to give them energy for the rest of the planning journey. It becomes another memorable moment in the wedding planning process; where mothers can feel like the queens they are,” summarizes Kim Kraus.
