Karen Underwood’s New Book, "I’m Behind You!" is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Whose Mother Tells Her About Feats That Black American Women Have Accomplished
Virginia Beach, VA, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Karen Underwood, an educator of thirty years who has worked as a classroom teacher, district coordinator, assistant principal, and principal, has completed her most recent book, “I’m Behind You!”: a charming tale full of the stories of inspirational Black American women to encourage young readers that they can accomplish any dream they have.
“‘I’m Behind You!’ is a story of a young girl going to bed at night with her mother telling her bedtime stories,” writes Underwood. “Each story is about real Black American women who were groundbreakers throughout history. These women were successful in music, politics, poetry, and acting. The stories shared with her daughter were to encourage the child to dream about the future. The mother wants her child to know that whatever she decides to accomplish in this life, she is behind her and loves her!
“For children of color, there are many opportunities open to you. Knowing your history will help you to prepare for your future. As an educator, mother, and grandmother, I want not only my children but all children to follow their dreams. Be inspired to be successful, and through it all, know that ‘I am Behind You, and I Do Love You!’”
Published by Fulton Books, Karen Underwood’s book is a beautiful tribute to the women it discusses, detailing their incredible contributions to help make society a more just and equal place. “I’m Behind You!” is a perfect tool to help uplift young readers and show them that one’s dreams are always worth pursuing, no matter what others might try to say.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “I’m Behind You!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
