NOTICENINJA SaaS, a Digital Notice Compliance Platform, Delivers Breakthrough Investor Presentation at Florida Venture Summit
NOTICENINJA combines AI, machine learning, and bots with their proprietary algorithms and libraries to automate and autoroute every notice that a company receives from state, regulatory, and government agencies.
Miami, FL, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NOTICENINJA SaaS is a digital notice compliance platform that is innovating how companies manage and resolve agency and compliance notices. NOTICENINJA combines AI, machine learning, and bots with their proprietary algorithms and libraries to automate, and autoroute every notice that a company receives from state, regulatory, and government agencies. The strong interest in its solution from HCM service providers, Fortune 1000 corporations, and CPA and compliance firms won them an invitation to be among the only 200 companies worldwide to earn a coveted presentation slot at the 1st annual Florida Venture Summit. The Miami-based event connects founders of the hottest venture-backed, emerging and early-stage companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.
Florida Venture Summit, presented by young Startup Ventures, is the premier industry gathering for promising companies in tech, fintech, cleantech, med-tech, life-sciences, and healthcare. With thousands of attendees each year and over 100 featured investors with over $250B under management, Florida Venture Summit is the event where significant deals are made. NOTICENINJA already has significant support from several institutional investors and has recently moved their headquarters from Southern California to Florida where they have made the sunshine state their home. 2022 milestones include completing Morgan Stanley’s Multicultural Innovation Lab (MCIL) winter cohort and most recently graduating from Google for Startups Women Founders Accelerator fall cohort; poising NOTICENINJA for scaling success.
Florida Venture Summit accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors. The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital. Companies looking to secure series A-C funding for $2-30M are eligible for the Top Innovators Program, while seed stage companies can apply for the Seed Pitchfest Program.
To learn more about NOTICENINJA, please visit www.noticeninja.com.
