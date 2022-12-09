Local Homebuilder Creates Lifestyle Magazine Showcasing the MS Gulf Coast
Award-Winning Mississippi Gulf Coast homebuilder creates "At Home with Elliott Homes," a lifestyle magazine featuring local news, events and the quality of life on the Coast.
Gulfport, MS, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rising interest rates and inflation are feeding a national affordability crisis in the United States, creating a tremendous opportunity for the MS Gulf Coast.
In the top 5 metro markets in the US, mortgages have jumped from an average of $3,200 to $5,300 a month. Due to the affordability on the MS Coast, mortgages have gone from an average of only $961 to $1,530.
As the nation learns about the incredible amenities and lifestyle the MS Coast offers, analysts believe the Coast is a viable solution for 110 million people who face today's affordability crisis. Leaders anticipate an influx of out-of-state buyers, and Elliott Homes will have a steady stream of move-in-ready homes.
"We will see the beginning of generational growth for the Coast as more than 110 million people are looking for affordable housing solutions. We need outreach and are looking to collaborate with Coast residents, local REALTORS® and business leaders. It will also require looking away from the past as we will have a new demographic that never existed, those who choose to rent vs. own," explains Brandon Elliott, President and Founder of Elliott Homes.
The publication, At Home with Elliott Homes incorporates local events, community highlights, special sections, interviews with business owners and more to present the Coast as an affordable solution to the housing crisis. Elliott Homes will distribute the digital magazine to hundreds of new and future Elliott homeowners, REALTORS® and local business leaders and within the locales facing the highest housing challenges.
The home builder is asking the MS Gulf Coast community to nominate their favorite local business for a feature in the magazine. Elliott Homes also invites local business leaders to introduce their products and services in the latest edition. Submit all information to Maegan Harder, our Lifestyle Coordinator, at Meagan@myelliotthome.com.
About Elliott Homes
Elliott Homes LLC has won five local, fifteen state and three national awards for design, architecture, innovation and customer satisfaction and features in fifteen local, state and national magazines. One of the core values is a continued allegiance to helping others and making a difference in our communities. As part of this ongoing commitment, Elliott Homes has built and donated seven St. Jude Dream Homes to contribute to the fight against childhood cancer. The Elliott team has also presented the Welcome Center at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center to assist with childhood development.
Maegan Harder
844-289-3554
https://myelliotthome.com/
