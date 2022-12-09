Gail Louise Dempsey’s New Book, "Day 7," Follows Victor, Who Experiences a Low White Blood Cell (WBC) Count After Chemo and Receives Medication to Increase His WBC Count
Greensboro, NC, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gail Louise Dempsey, who has her doctorate in chemical engineering and works in drug development, has completed her most recent book, “Day 7”: a charming story of a young man who is able to overcome a side effect of his chemotherapy treatment with a special drug that stimulates his immune system.
“’Day 7’ is about a main character named Victor who has been diagnosed with cancer. The book begins just after one of his chemotherapy treatments, when Victor is headed out on a journey, experiences a low white blood cell count, and then receives a drug to boost his white blood cell count back up to a normal level,” writes Dempsey.
“Chemotherapy patients typically experience a low point in their white blood cell count after each treatment. The low point is called the nadir, and it often occurs at about day 7 after treatment. Many chemotherapy patients receive a drug (either as a shot or a patch) called pegfilgrastim, which stimulates the production of white blood cells, and thus results in raising the white blood cell count. Pegfilgrastim is a longer-acting version of the earlier generation drug filgrastim. A polyethylene glycol (PEG) molecule is attached to the filgrastim, resulting in pegfilgrastim, which does not get filtered out of the human body as quickly and is therefore a longer-acting drug. Pegfilgrastim is the generic name of the drug, which is sold under many brand names.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gail Louise Dempsey’s book is inspired by the author’s work in drug development where, more than twenty-five years ago, she worked on the purification process for what became the first approved pegfilgrastim. This drug went on to aid in her husband’s survival of cancer, and Dempsey now shares this story that personifies one of the technical terms and incorporates other technical terms in a symbolic and memorable way.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Day 7” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
