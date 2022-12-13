Diane Fobes’s Book, "Grandma is on the Spectrum," is an Informative Read About How She and Other Seniors We Might Know Have Missed a Diagnosis That Effects Their Lives
Auburn, WA, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Diane Fobes, a grandmother and lifelong learner who looks forward to traveling and helping other seniors on the spectrum, has completed her most recent book, “Grandma is on the Spectrum”: a captivating account that discusses why a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder did not occur until later in her life, and some things you can do to help the seniors in your life who might also be.
“When people mention autism, they often mean children or young adults and the programs that support them,” writes Diane Fobes. “However, one does not suddenly stop being autistic. We just grow better at avoiding our trigger areas and developing covering skills.” Now that we are facing different challenges as older autistics, we still need your help.
“In this captivating and informative book, the author, Diane Fobes, starts with a very open biography explaining her undiagnosed life and how she missed her diagnosis until she was sixty-five. Then she talks about some ideas on helping our seniors on the spectrum, and gives support to the mothers (and fathers) who are raising a new generation of children and young adults on the spectrum, as well as those discovering that they might have senior relatives who are on the spectrum as well.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diane Fobes’s book explores how being diagnosed with being on the autism spectrum has affected her life as a senior, and how her later diagnosis helped to make sense of much of her past. Detailing the understanding and answers that came from her diagnosis, Fobes aims to help other seniors facing a potential diagnosis and provide guidance for families navigating this new reality.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable and informative work can purchase “Grandma is on the Spectrum” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
