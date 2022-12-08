IVL Creates New Supplement for Optimized Nitric Oxide Support and Better Blood Flow
4 ingredients to support the body's production of Nitric Oxide, a vital molecule for maintaining healthy muscles and blood vessels.
Cottonwood, AZ, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IVL, a dietary supplement company based in Cottonwood, AZ, embraces the belief that a key component to lifelong health is the use of evidence-based information to formulate supplements that provide the public with healthier alternatives to live better lives.
Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule that improves blood flow throughout your entire body. In addition to its anti-inflammatory action, nitric oxide works as a vasodilator, which means it dilates your blood vessels, making them more flexible. This enhances blood flow, reduces plaque buildup, and improves the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to your cells.
Nitric oxide is vital for healthy muscles and blood vessels and for maintaining the health of your heart, brain, and other important organs. It has been shown to promote sharper brain function, cardiovascular health, endurance, and stamina.
As you age, your body produces less and less nitric oxide. At age 40, you have about half the nitric oxide production you had when you were 20.
CircuMax Gold™ helps replenish this restorative molecule by supplying your body with healthy plant-based nitrates. Nitrates from plants are important to consume because the body converts them to nitric oxide.
Each serving of this health drink contains 4 beneficial compounds that support your body’s production of nitric oxide:
Organic beetroot powder – provides healthy nitrates and powerful antioxidants
NitroRocket – 1,000 mg of arugula extract, the most potent plant-based source of nitrates on the planet
Careflow™ – a ripe mango powder shown in a randomized, double-blind, human study to increase microcirculation by 54% in just 6 hours
B. subtilis DE111 – a probiotic evaluated in over 30 clinical studies and shown to support the gut microbiome. B. subtilis DE111 contains an enzyme that may improve your nitric oxide levels, as it did in research on roundworms.
Nitrates are essential for making nitric oxide, which is crucial for vasodilation and leads to better blood flow.
The retail price for a month’s supply of CircuMax Gold™ is only $39.95 (buy 6 and save 25%). CircuMax Gold™ is available now at IVL.com or call (800) 720-1245 to order by phone.
