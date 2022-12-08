Thrombolex Announces Publication in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Interventions
Thrombolex Releases the Results of the RESCUE Pivotal Trial for the Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism (PE) with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter.
New Britain, PA, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thrombolex, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing innovative products for the treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic diseases, is proud to announce the publication of the results of the RESCUE trial. This trial was supported by a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) to Thrombolex with Brian G. Firth MD, PhD., as Principal Investigator of the grant, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dr. Firth, Chief Scientific Officer of Thrombolex, noted: “This seminal trial in the treatment of acute PE clearly shows that the concern about excess bleeding with the use of thrombolytics is unfounded if the agent is delivered in small enough quantities through a specially designed device like the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter directly into the clot.”
Riyaz Bashir MD, Professor of Medicine at Temple University, lead author of the study and co-inventor of the device, stated, “The most interesting finding of the RESCUE trial is the magnitude of reduction in pulmonary artery obstruction with such a low dose of thrombolytics.”
The co-principal investigator of the RESCUE trial, Kenneth Rosenfield, MD, commented, “The RESCUE trial demonstrated extremely rapid resolution of thrombus and a remarkable reduction in pulmonary artery obstruction, with less than a 1% rate of major bleeding. This represents a major advance in the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism.” Co-principal investigator Akhilesh Sista, MD, added, “Congratulations to Thrombolex and all the study sites that contributed to this important study. The BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter shows real promise in the fight against pulmonary embolism.”
Marvin Woodall, Executive Chairman of Thrombolex, concluded by saying: “We are exceptionally proud of the entire team that managed the RESCUE trial from its inception to its conclusion, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially grateful to the investigators and study coordinators who enrolled the patients under difficult circumstances, as well as to the patients who agreed to participate in this important trial.”
About Thrombolex, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical catheter-directed thrombolysis (PM-CDT) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (A&VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing seven (7) different FDA-cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology. The BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter has not been cleared by the FDA for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism.
For More Information
Please contact Dr. Brian Firth, Chief Scientific Officer at brian@thrombolex.com or visit our website www.thrombolex.com.
Riyaz Bashir MD, Professor of Medicine at Temple University, lead author of the study and co-inventor of the device, stated, “The most interesting finding of the RESCUE trial is the magnitude of reduction in pulmonary artery obstruction with such a low dose of thrombolytics.”
The co-principal investigator of the RESCUE trial, Kenneth Rosenfield, MD, commented, “The RESCUE trial demonstrated extremely rapid resolution of thrombus and a remarkable reduction in pulmonary artery obstruction, with less than a 1% rate of major bleeding. This represents a major advance in the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism.” Co-principal investigator Akhilesh Sista, MD, added, “Congratulations to Thrombolex and all the study sites that contributed to this important study. The BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter shows real promise in the fight against pulmonary embolism.”
Marvin Woodall, Executive Chairman of Thrombolex, concluded by saying: “We are exceptionally proud of the entire team that managed the RESCUE trial from its inception to its conclusion, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially grateful to the investigators and study coordinators who enrolled the patients under difficult circumstances, as well as to the patients who agreed to participate in this important trial.”
About Thrombolex, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical catheter-directed thrombolysis (PM-CDT) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (A&VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing seven (7) different FDA-cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology. The BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter has not been cleared by the FDA for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism.
For More Information
Please contact Dr. Brian Firth, Chief Scientific Officer at brian@thrombolex.com or visit our website www.thrombolex.com.
Contact
Thrombolex, Inc.Contact
Dr. Brian Firth
(215) 499-8184
www.Thrombolex.com
Dr. Brian Firth
(215) 499-8184
www.Thrombolex.com
Multimedia
Categories