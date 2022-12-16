Aissatou M. Bah’s New Book, "I Am a Child," is a Charming & Enlightening Story That Explores the Vital Basic Rights Every Child Should Have Access to in Order to Succeed
Manville, NJ, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Aissatou M. Bah, who graduated LLM from Benjamin Cardozo School of Law and enjoys cooking, baking, traveling, and entertainment, has completed her most recent book, “I Am a Child”: an engaging tale that explores all the things in life a child needs to be happy and protected so that they can learn and grow.
“Like every star, a child is here to shine!” writes Bah. “‘I Am a Child’ is a wonderful book to read, and it informs every child about their rights to enjoy their lives to the fullest. The book is an inspiring lyric with colorful illustrations to give hope, love, happiness, and strength to all children.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aissatou M. Bah’s book will help young readers understand the basic rights they should be granted in order to grow strong and healthy, as every child should be able to do.
Readers and teachers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Am a Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Like every star, a child is here to shine!” writes Bah. “‘I Am a Child’ is a wonderful book to read, and it informs every child about their rights to enjoy their lives to the fullest. The book is an inspiring lyric with colorful illustrations to give hope, love, happiness, and strength to all children.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aissatou M. Bah’s book will help young readers understand the basic rights they should be granted in order to grow strong and healthy, as every child should be able to do.
Readers and teachers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Am a Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories