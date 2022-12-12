Missouri Chimney Sweep Company Celebrates 40 Years in Business
HearthMasters, Inc. is celebrating forty years in business. Gene Padgitt started the company in 1982 as a one-man chimney sweeping operation, which has grown to become a chimney and fireplace restoration business with multiple employees in Independence, Missouri.
Independence, MO, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gene Padgitt was laid off from Safeway Foods in the summer of 1982 and was looking for work when he ran across an ad in Mother Earth News Magazine which looked appealing. The ad said a person could earn as much as $49 to sweep a chimney after purchasing $1,600 in equipment, which included a huge vacuum system by August West. Gene consulted with his future brother-in-law, Frank Kithcart, who worked as a chimney sweep in Seattle, and Frank encouraged him to make the plunge.
In his first season as a chimney sweep, Gene made $10,000 after placing a single ad. It was then that he knew he was onto something that could turn into a full-time profitable business, however, Gene also realized that he didn’t know as much as he needed to and there was more to it that just sweeping chimneys. In 1986, Marge Padgitt joined the company and took over writing reports and estimates, and marketing. They both attended educational seminars and training by the National Chimney Sweep Guild and other industry organizations and got certified by the Chimney Safety Institute. Together, Gene and Marge built the company with additional employees and services which include diagnosis of performance problems, restoration and building of masonry chimneys, fireplaces, brick ovens, masonry heaters, and more. They do residential, commercial, and government work.
Gene is one of only a 32 Certified Heater Masons in the world and has won over a dozen awards for his masonry work. He also specializes in historic chimney restoration, which is quite different than modern chimney restoration. Gene obtained a degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling in 1986, and is an NFI Certified Gas Specialist. He began doing fire investigations in 1996 for a local fire marshal and obtained his State Certified Private Fire Investigator License shortly after. He is the only PFI who specializes in structural fires related to chimneys, fireplaces, and heating appliances in Missouri, Kansas, and other neighboring states, so is in big demand by insurance companies and forensic companies.
Marge Padgitt is a Missouri licensed Private Investigator. She is very active in the chimney industry and served on the board of directors for the Midwest Chimney Safety Council for 25 years and on the board of directors for the National Chimney Sweep Guild; the Midwest Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Association, and the Masonry Heater Association of North America. Marge published the MCSC Magazine and her own Wood-Fired Magazine. She is the author of over 250 articles which appeared in magazines and online newspapers nationwide. She has presented free chimney safety seminars to local homeowner groups and associations for many years.
Marge wrote, “The Chimney and Hearth Pro’s Resource Book” and “Wood-Fired Heating and Cooking,” which Gene consulted on. She has more books in the works and will bring a new show to her YouTube Channel in January 2023 called, “The Chimney Lady.” The show will focus on chimney, fireplace, and heating appliance safety, maintenance, and operation.
The Padgitts have maintained an office in Independence, Missouri since 1987. Long-term lead employees include Maria McKenzie, Tony Gross, and Ron Schmidt. HearthMasters, Inc. is the only chimney restoration company that holds a Master Mechanical License, which is required in most cities in the greater Kansas City area to do relining of chimneys or installation of hearth appliances.
Marge Padgitt
(816) 461-3665
http://www.chimkc.com
Cell: 816-365-9492
Multimedia
Gene in 1984
Gene Padgitt with his Karmann Ghia in the Raytown, MO parade in 1984 wearing his chimney sweep tux and top hat.
Masonry Heater
Custom-made stone masonry heater by Gene Padgitt. There is a bake oven on the opposite side. The heater uses wood for fuel.
