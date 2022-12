Author Tony Kayser’s New Book, "Psalms and Snapshots," Uses Poetry to Describe a Life in Progress, Being Traveled in the Company of a Trusted Friend

Odenton, MD, December 21, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Tony Kayser, who currently lives in Odenton, Maryland, has completed his new book, “Psalms and Snapshots”: a collection of expressive poems that offers readers a glimpse into the life of the author.Author Tony Kayser has been happily married to his wife, Maggie, for forty-five years and counting. They have three children and eight grandchildren. Tony discovered his love for poetry in middle age and continues to write actively in his retirement. This is his first collection of poems.This collection includes poems such as “As Sometimes Go My Dreams,” “Wind and Other Things,” “Mundaneness,” “What We Wish For,” “Boardwalk Prophet,” “The Zen of Data Entry,” “Maundy Thursday,” and many more.Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tony Kayser’s new book is a captivating collection of poems that remind authors to see the beauty in the world.Readers can purchase “Psalms and Snapshots” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.