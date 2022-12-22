Author Elizabeth E. Mazer’s New Book, "Animal Kingdom," is a Meaningful and Impactful Children’s Story That Illustrates a Beautiful Afterlife for Pets
Recent release “Animal Kingdom,” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth E. Mazer, is a charming and important children’s story about where pets go after their time on Earth has come to an end.
Martinsburg, WV, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth E. Mazer has completed her new book, “Animal Kingdom”: an engaging children’s story that helps young readers say goodbye to beloved pets.
Saying goodbye to family pets is so hard for people of any age, especially for most children. This is a story about an afterlife for them to enjoy, also with hope for new family pets to come and to love and be loved by all.
Elizabeth Mazer, a.k.a. Beth, is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loves her family and enjoys writing stories and poetry. She has a background in health care and childcare. She believes in positive thinking and loves nature and her animals. Over the years, between her childhood and her children and grandchildren, they have had a variety of family pets that have been loved and lost, which is what inspired this book.
Elizabeth begins, “Sasha is excited today more than usual. She was told by the overseer that the newcomer to the kingdom is someone she shared an earthly family with. Although she knows their earthly family is sad and there will be tears, she also knows they will continue to love all their pets. There it is, the ringing of the bell that tells her it’s time to go meet the dog, who will arrive in just a few minutes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elizabeth E. Mazer’s new book helps young readers navigate a time of loss by offering. comfort and hope.
Readers can purchase “Animal Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Saying goodbye to family pets is so hard for people of any age, especially for most children. This is a story about an afterlife for them to enjoy, also with hope for new family pets to come and to love and be loved by all.
Elizabeth Mazer, a.k.a. Beth, is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loves her family and enjoys writing stories and poetry. She has a background in health care and childcare. She believes in positive thinking and loves nature and her animals. Over the years, between her childhood and her children and grandchildren, they have had a variety of family pets that have been loved and lost, which is what inspired this book.
Elizabeth begins, “Sasha is excited today more than usual. She was told by the overseer that the newcomer to the kingdom is someone she shared an earthly family with. Although she knows their earthly family is sad and there will be tears, she also knows they will continue to love all their pets. There it is, the ringing of the bell that tells her it’s time to go meet the dog, who will arrive in just a few minutes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elizabeth E. Mazer’s new book helps young readers navigate a time of loss by offering. comfort and hope.
Readers can purchase “Animal Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories