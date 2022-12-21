Al L. Pfeifer’s New Book, “Amazingly Beautiful,” is an Eye-Opening Collection of Writings from the Author's Heart That Help to Reveal the Lord's Truths to Readers
Salem, VA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Al L. Pfeifer, who has devoted his life to the Lord, has completed his most recent book, “Amazingly Beautiful”: a faith-based series of writings and ruminations aimed at bringing one closer to the Lord and inspiring thoughtful prayer.
“In certain aspects, writing the word can connect to one’s heart easier and have a greater impact than simply speaking the word,” writes Pfeifer. “If one writes from their heart, one is able to touch the heart of the reader. The written word exhibits its own form of communication. If one cannot speak or speak a certain word, one could write to deliver the message. Naturally, we speak differently than we write the word.”
Pfeifer continues that the intent and purpose of this book “is to speak the written word in our hearts. Every word written in this book is the epitome of truth, love, honesty, righteousness, and beauty. Each word serves the purpose of speaking volumes to witness the face of the Lord and the true beauty of earth. ‘Amazingly Beautiful’ allows one to witness the true kingdom on earth with the gift that has been granted from God. Although I write this book to deliver the true message, the words written in this book can also be spoken aloud to physically manifest beauty upon the earth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Al L. Pfeifer’s book is the perfect tool for readers who are seeking to build a relationship with the Lord or build upon a previous connection and strengthen it. Through his writings, Pfeifer speaks from the heart and bares it all to encourage others to seek out the Lord and place their complete faith in him for guidance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Amazingly Beautiful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
