Wendy Nelson’s New Book, "It's Just Like Me," Follows a Young Boy Who Goes About His Day While Focusing on Thoughts of Affirmation About Himself and the World Around Him
Everett, WA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wendy Nelson, a certified life coach and has been studying cognitive behavior for over fifteen years, has completed her most recent book, “It's Just Like Me”: a charming tale that follows a young child as he goes throughout his day, remarking on his feelings and surroundings in a positive way.
“‘It’s Just Like Me’ is a book about a successful day in the life of a young child,” writes Nelson. “It is written in affirmation format so to influence the belief system for the child. It is designed to help the child enjoy their day and how to look forward to tomorrow. It is simple and to the point.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wendy Nelson’s book is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to help encourage young readers to think positively about themselves and their day in order to build up their self-confidence and kindness towards others. Through “It’s Just Like Me,” Nelson aims to lift up readers of all ages and help them to seek out the good things in their lives and appreciate all the gifts they have.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “It's Just Like Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
